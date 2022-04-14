Elden Ring is a top-rated game that has sold over 12 million copies since its release, i.e., February 25. The game has undoubtedly taken the world by storm. With so many players, there will be those who wish to speedrun the game.

Incredibly, one player has beaten the game in under 10 minutes, finishing with an incredible time of 6 minutes and 59 seconds.

Player beats Elden Ring in under 7 minutes

Distortion2 has been working on an Elden Ring speed run, steadily whittling down the time required to complete the run. Starting with the already incredible time of 49 minutes and 29 seconds, Distortion2 slowly grew faster and faster, growing the speedrun into the sub-7 minute time listed in the above video. However, now Distortion2 said they were taking a break for a bit.

This is the first sub-7-minute Any% Unrestricted Speedrun of Elden Ring

Distortion2 had been working on the Any% Unrestricted Speedrun category of Elden Ring for a while, perfecting a technique called the zip glitch. Listed in the YouTube video's description, Distortion2 describes the glitch as needing to be blocking, holding the walk key, and pressing W. These all need to be frame perfect, or as Distortion2 describes it, "double frame perfect", or it will not work.

The zip glitch allows Distortion2 to teleport to areas and bypass the game

Distortion2 was able to utilize a glitch called the zip glitch, by using a combination of blocking, holding the walk button and pressing the W key to enable teleportation (Image via Distortion2/YouTube)

When a player such as Distortion2 executes the zip glitch, it allows them to teleport. The combination of blocking and holding the W key determines how far they will teleport based on this glitch.

Because it's so technical, there is a lot of room for error. However, using this glitch allows players to skip significant portions of the game, such as bosses, which saves a lot of hours of play.

Perhaps there will be some more crazy strategies discovered in the future

Distortion2 has massively cut their time using the zip glitch and lots of practice. Perhaps with more players seeing these new strategies and evolving others, there will be faster ways of beating the game in the future.

That is what makes speedrunning so exciting. Players can constantly surprise viewers with an even faster time and different strategies.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar