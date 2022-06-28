“Thank you guys so much for all the posts, comments, and death threats” - Mizkif addresses SMITE community during the $100,000 tournament

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" hosted his first-ever SMITE tournament earlier today, with a massive cash prize of $100,000.

The tournament was a hit in the streaming community. However, at one point, the Twitch sensation took the opportunity to address some of the backlash that he had received from the game's die-hard fans.

As the special event reached its mid-point, Mizkif wanted to express his gratitude towards the developers of the game and also talked a bit about the kind of negative reactions he had received. An excerpt from his address said:

"Thank you guys so much for all the posts, comments, and death threats."

Mizkif 'thanks' the SMITE community for the support

The One True King (OTK) co-founder concluded hosting a special, eight-hour-long gaming broadcast featuring the $100,000 OTK SMITE tournament earlier today. Several prominent Twitch streamers, like Emiru, Jerma985, Tectone, and Clint Stevens joined the event and acted as team captains.

At the mid-point of the show, the Austin, Texas native predicted who would win the tournament and claimed that Tectone was likely to come on top and win the gaming event.

During this time, the Twitch content creator wanted to address the gaming community and took the opportunity to thank the developers for giving them the chance to host such a huge tournament:

"This whole thing has been really exciting for me to do, I'm very grateful that Hi-Rez has enabled to work me on this."

(Timestamp: 04:05:23)

Mizkif then moved on to address the SMITE community and started by stating how supportive the gaming community members were of the initiative:

"I'm glad that the SMITE community in general, has really just, has kind of opened their arms to me and really has been nice. I didn't expect such a loving and caring community from a MOBA game. I always thought MOBA games were really toxic and rude but you guys have nothing but been great and supportive, always been fun and fine, everyone's been loveable."

However, the tone of the address soon changed as the streamer pointed out how he had received death threats from the game's die-hard fans. He then concluded his address by mentioning:

"It's just overwhelming how many of you guys know my address. So, thank you guys so much!"

A fellow tournament commentator added more to Mizkif's address and stated:

"Shoutout to 4chan, shoutout to SMITE Reddit, we love you."

The short community address came to a close and the tournament went on for four more hours.

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The streamer's clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail with more than 210 fan reactions. Some posted the content creator's previous chat logs that commented on the game's community.

Other fan reactions were along these lines:

Matthew's SMITE tournament on Twitch averaged 42k viewers with peak viewership of 52k fans. He managed to gain 3,988 new followers during the special broadcast.

