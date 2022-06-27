How much money did Mizkif approximately make in 2021?

Matthew Rinaudo, also known as Mizkif, has become a prominent streamer on Twitch over the years. Starting in 2015, he has steadily amassed more than two million followers on the platform and currently has about 832K subs on YouTube. The variety streamer is known for posting various types of content and currently holds the #4 spot on the Most Watched English "Just Chatting" channel on the purple platform.

On top of that, he is also a co-own of the gaming organization called One True King with fellow streamer Asmongold. Back in 2021, the Twitch leak placed him 23rd on the list of streamers with the biggest payouts. Allegedly, he earned a whopping $2,086,548.21 between August 2019 and October 2021.

The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021:

How Mizkif accrued his wealth in 2021

Mizkif's net worth has grown thanks to separate revenue streams. His main source of revenue might be his Twitch streams, but his YouTube catalog cannot be ignored.

Twitch

Across 2021, Mizkif gained 786K followers, gained 50 million views and streamed for a total of 1736 hours, according to Twitch Tracker.

Number of views on his channel across 2021 (Image via SullyGnome)

EarlyGame reports that the streamer told his fans that he earned about $500K in June 2021, while the Twitch leak suggests his September payout that year was about $120K. According to Twitch Tracker, Miz had around 23K paid subs in mid-2021. Approximating a $3.5 payout per sub, that is around 3.5 X 23 = $80,500 per month for subs.

In terms of ad revenue, one can further dissect these figures. Taking a calculated guess at the fact that he probably ran 2 $10 CPM ads per hour, one can take 144 as the average number of hours streamed per month for an average of 26.9K viewers. Considering those statistics, he earned about 2 X 144 X 10 X 26.9 = $77,472 per month from ads.

His follower count across 2021 (image via SullyGnome)

Let's not forget his donations and bits which would bring around an additional $5-7K per month, meaning Mizkif would have earned an approximate of $163,972 per month from Twitch in 2021.

YouTube

Although just shy of a million followers, Mizkif earns quite a lot of money from his YouTube channel. According to Social Blade, he earned approximately $45K last month from his ad revenue.

His view count over the years. (Image via SocialBlade)

According to SocialBlade, Mizkif had an average of 14.4 million YouTube views in the month of October 2021. With a conservative estimate of $3 per 1,000 views, the streamer would have approximately earned about 14,400X3= $43,200 from YouTube per month in 2021.

Merch and sponsorships

The OTK co-owner has gone on record saying he turned down a lucrative $10M/year gambling sponsor due to personal choice. Through the OTK group, Miz has been part of multiple sponsorships, including Game Fuel Dualbits.

His current Twitch page boasts Razer and Smite banners, indicating his brand endorsements. It is clear that occasional merch drops and brand sponsorships pull a lot of revenue on a monthly basis.











To wrap it up, let us approximate the American's net worth. With the above calculations, it is probably an accurate estimate that Mizkif has a net worth of about 1.5-2 million USD, give or take.

Of course, this is all speculation considering most of the exact figures are not open to the public. One can usually catch him live on stream playing Smite or doing some other shenanigans, like having a fake baby with Alinity.

