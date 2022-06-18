"You better be ready to be a daddy" - Alinity shocks Mizkif by sharing fake pregnancy pic on Twitter

Just last month, Alinity told Mizkif on stream that she was pregnant. Of course, it was a joke. It came after Mizkif had just watched another streamer talk about giving birth and Alinity had expressed her desire to fake a pregnancy for content in his chat.

Since then, Natalia "Alinity" and Mizkif seem to have continued the gag on social media, which culminated today with her posting a picture of herself with a fake pregnant belly on Twitter. This is where she tagged Mizkif, calling him the father. Just as expected, the tweet got over 10K likes within a couple of hours.

Alinity @Alinity Yo @REALMizkif I think the baby is coming soon! You better be ready to be a daddy 🥳 Yo @REALMizkif I think the baby is coming soon! You better be ready to be a daddy 🥳🎉 https://t.co/MHBUxrvATo

Alinity shocks Twitter by uploading picture claiming to be pregnant, identifies Mizkif to be the dad

The fake pregnancy gag started on Mizkif's stream in May, where Alinity joked about having a baby for content:

When Mizkif asks her whether she is pregnant, she says:

"Listen, listen. I think I am going to be able to make content from it. So I was like, you know what? Let's do it."

Mizkif was down to do it because, as he put it, he was going through a 'content drought'. They continued the bit on Twitter when she posted this morphed picture a few days ago of Mizkif and herself as a couple posing for a TLC poster.

Alinity @Alinity New season of 90 day fiancé coming to TLC soon! New season of 90 day fiancé coming to TLC soon! https://t.co/OtyL29f8TX

The Colombian streamer and YouTube personality took to Twitter today announcing that Mizkif should prepare to be a father because she is pregnant. The OTK co-founder was shocked, tweeting out a whole set of question marks in reply:

The fake picture, probably achieved through a false silicone belly, is sure to shock fans and achieve its target - to go viral. And just like that, Twitter was buzzing with fans and other streamers reacting to the tweet.

Twitter reacts to Alinity's fake pregnancy picture

YouTube star streamer Valkyrae replied to Mizkif's question mark tweet, 'congratulating' the 'couple' on their 'pregnancy'::

The gothic stramer sus_jpg also got into action with her dark humour, asking if she could keep the placenta after the baby is born:

Mizkif himself tweeted a picture with the words "Gone Fishing" on a board, alluding to the fact that he is going to be one of those absent fathers:

The OTK Network account poked fun at the gag by posting an edited picture from the film Boss Baby made to look like Mizkif:

Many fans expressed their joy at the ludicrous nature of the tweet by either humorously congratulating the couple or making fun of them:

Rosii @rosiiwun @Alinity @REALMizkif You're going to be great parents! Can't wait to capture it's first bounty on camera @Alinity @REALMizkif You're going to be great parents! Can't wait to capture it's first bounty on camera ☺️

Some sarcastically joked about using the prospective baby for content:

Behind the memes and giggles, there is a message somewhere about how far people sometimes go for content. However, the prank did drew in plenty of eyeballs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far