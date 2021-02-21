Infamous Twitch streamer Alinity returns from streaming hiatus, says she missed her "people"

A few hours ago, Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon posted a tweet announcing her return to streaming. She had taken a break in December and is back after two months.

Alinity got into a lot of trouble in the past year for various reasons. And the backlash that she received from the internet for her actions was immense.

A significant part of the internet was happy that she wasn't going off for a while. Most people even wished for her not to come back.

Alinity returns from streaming hiatus

Hi friends ❤



Going to be streaming tomorrow 🙉🙈🙊 — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) February 20, 2021

In the above tweet, Alinity announced that she would be returning to streaming shortly. However, not many people could respond to it. Only those who Alinity follows or had mentioned are allowed to comment on the tweet.

Thanks dude! 😊 it's been a nice break, but I miss my people — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) February 20, 2021

She also claims to have missed her people. There have been a few who've missed the streamer and expressed their happiness now that she's back.

Welcome back, hope u had a good time off social media. — H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) February 21, 2021

Welcome back glad to see you 🔥🔥 — TeamKiller (@Team_Killer88) February 21, 2021

<3 WELCOME BACK BABE — Ava (@AvaGG) February 21, 2021

What's up Tristan? U been behaving? 🧐 — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) February 20, 2021

Si si tu sabes 😋 — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) February 20, 2021

I did! Thank you ❤ — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) February 20, 2021

LETS GOO 😤 — Pippen | Nemesis (@PippenPrime) February 21, 2021

Happy to see you back, Nati.



Looking forward to it and glad to see you're doing well. 👌 — Scandy (@AScandyWizard) February 20, 2021

Back in 2020, Alinity faced a lot of resentment from the internet for abusing her cat. During a game of Apex Legends, she threw her cat aside. And in another instance, she fed her cat vodka. Although Alinity feeding her cat alcohol was an older clip, it came to light after the internet began digging into her footage to look for animal abuse instances.

Both instances drew a lot of criticism from a lot of people on the internet. Streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Belvins and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg also commented on these issues.

These two incidents drew so much attention that even PETA got involved and called for the 33-year-old to be banned. However, investigations revealed that she didn't have any malicious intent towards her animals.

TW: The above video contains footage of the streamer feeding her cat vodka.

There have been a few more questionable videos of her involving her pets, and the internet was not happy about those either. She spoke about all of these issues with Dr. Alok Kanojia (Dr. K), a streamer and a psychiatrist. Alinity claimed she's been dealing with many problems since her childhood, which her family members termed as an act to seek attention.

Having said all of that, Alinity is finally back after a two-month-long hiatus and is expected to begin streaming tonight. A majority of the internet hated her before she left, and it remains to be seen how they respond to her return.