MrBeast donates money to SypherPK for PewDiePie in a hilarious donation frenzy

The stream on which this article is based throws back to a two-year-old video where Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson donated money to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg in a very funny manner.

Most of MrBeast's videos involve him giving away a lot of money to different people. He's given away cars and even houses to other people. Although most of this money comes from his sponsors, the way he goes on to donate money is a sight to watch.

In the above stream, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg was raising money for children in India. MrBeast wanted to donate money to PewDiePie's cause, but he went about it in a very unusual manner.

MrBeast donates money to PewDiePie via SypherPK

The incident in this video is a two-year-old one that Ali "SypherPK" Hassan decided to upload as a short video on his channel on the 19th of February, 2021. In this short video, MrBeast is seen sending PewDiePie money, but he doesn't do it directly. Instead he goes over to SypherPK's stream and sends him $2000 at first, asking him to donate it to PewDiePie and subscribe to his stream.

He sends another $2000 to SypherPK and asks him to donate that as well. This was shortly followed by another $2000 and then a $1000. Once the amount reached to a total of $7000, he sent SypherPK another $500 asking him to donate it whenever he got the chance.

Although SypherPK did the donation immediately, it's funny to see the methods in which MrBeast chooses to donate money. While it did look like SypherPK was mildly annoyed because MrBeast was asking him to go on and donate to PewDiePie in installments, that wasn't the case. He also drew a few laughs out of the incident.

Streamers often get involved in a lot of charity streams. Because of the amount of fan following they have on the internet, it's somewhat easy for them to attract a lot of money for these charities. Sometimes, these streamers donate a good amount to the charities straight out of their pockets as well. It's a nice way for them to do something for the community, which in turn does so much for them.