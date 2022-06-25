“I’m better looking than you” – Mizkif calls Adin Ross and starts a 'beef' on stream

Matthew "Mizkif" recently took on Adin Ross in an amusing verbal battle over who is the better-looking man during a stream on Twitch. The co-founder of One True King initiated a comical battle with Adin when one of the viewers commented that Adin was the better-looking guy. The duo then proceeded to exchange blows with each other in a jocular fashion over the phone.

Although both the streamers are on good terms with each other and share an amicable space in the streaming community, they engaged in some friendly fire at the expense of each other to provide some giggles to viewers.

Mizkif and Adin Ross battle it out for the title of the 'better-looking guy'

In a comical turn of events, while watching a LiveStreamFail video on his channel, "Mizkif" decided to compare his face cam with that of Adin Ross'. The latter was incidentally featured in the very first clip of the video that the OTK co-founder decided to react to. Comparing himself to the 21-year-old streamer from Florida, Matthew said:

"Chat, spot the difference. That guy is worth way more money than I am."

It was then that a chat commented that Adin was the better looking guy. Which prompted him to say:

"You think Adin Ross is better looking than me? No f***ing way do you think Adin Ross is better-looking than me. He looks like a dirty mop, alright. I am better looking than Adin Ross."

An agitated Mizkif further commented that:

"No way you look at this beautiful blue eyes and you say Adin Ross is better looking than me...You're out of your damn mind chat."

He then comically proceeded to ring the 21-year-old to tell him what he thought of him. Upon picking up the call, Adin was told by the OTK founder that he wasn't the better looking guy between the two, which had the former immediately disagree.

(Timestamp: 01:09:42)

The duo then proceeded to land verbal blows by mocking each other's features and appearance. Adin was heard saying:

"You look like an Adin Ross that has been on crack for like 8 years."

Mizkif hilariously responded by saying:

"Bro, you look like a crackhead Adin, you look like a f***ing crack head...The front of your hair looks like one of those balloons on a party that you blow in to it and it pops out."

Adin replied by saying:

"You look like a funny version of me, I don't know..."

Mizkif responded with another funny comment by saying:

"Your hair on your chest looks like someone took a pencil and just like etched it a little bit."

The internet found the entire interaction to be hilarious

Fans naturally found the whole bout to be extremely comical and added their thoughts on the battle. Some sided with the OTK co-founder while others leaned towards the 21-year-old Florida streamer. A small section of viewers also thought that the whole scuffle was condescending on Mizkif's part. Here's what they said:

Though this was a friendly banter between the two friends and creators, the gaming community still enjoyed the bout.

The 27-year-old streamer from Texas streams almost regularly on his Twitch channel, where he has over two million followers. Adin himself boasts over six million followers even though he was temporarily suspended from Twitch in April. The duo upload to their YouTube channels as well, where they have a combined total of over three million subscribers.

