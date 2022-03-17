Mizkif loses it after spotting Tectone at AEW Dynamite

Mizkif’s stream with friends was briefly interrupted by a particularly hilarious moment. While waiting on Esfand to get into their lobby so they could play a game, he randomly pulls up a tweet from AEW’s account.

Tectone can be seen waiting for Jeff Hardy of the Hardys to slap hands with him. The streamer and his friends laughed and gave the streamer props for advertising OTK’s brand on AEW.

“Chat, it’s actually him. What the f**k, that’s so random.”

Mizkif spots Tectone at AEW Dynamite through AEW’s Twitter

“Yep, that’s 100% Tectone!”

The streamer's chat blew up, spotting Tectone and the OTK merch, Mizkif immediately spotting the new OTK hoodie that Tectone was wearing. It was a hilarious moment and had the streamers laughing uproariously, with Mizkif leaning off-camera to howl with laughter.

The streamer said it was on “WWE Twitter,” though it was on AEW Dynamite, not a WWE program, as Jeff Hardy recently left the company. This was not the only time he and his friends would see Tectone on the stream.

A few minutes later, after the clip, the streamer would pull up another clip where Tectone could be seen loudly singing along to Chris Jericho’s theme as he and his faction headed to the ring to cut a promo.

Another huge streamer, Spaceboy, was also seen repping OTK merch, though his hair got in the way of the logo. It was a hilarious moment. The OTK gang loved seeing their merch on the show and praised their friend for repping the brand.

“OTK is All Elite,” says one Redditor in Mizkif thread

A great deal of the Reddit thread was devoted to it being incorrectly labeled by both the streamer and the original poster, and it is most certainly not WWE. This would lead to a few comments about the actual product name.

Another user called OTK “All Elite,” a phrase used on Twitter when a wrestler signs with the company. That would lead to chatter about Cody Rhodes, who was All Elite until recently.

Another commenter talked about how tall Tectone is and how bad it must feel to get those amazing seats and get stuck behind Tectone. Another admired the excellent product placement for One True King, thanks to Tectone.

To some, it felt like wrestling hasn’t changed at all from the 90s, with the Hardys on TV and Jim Ross commentating, despite the landscape changing a great deal through AEW.

It just shows that anyone can be a wrestling fan. It was a terrific way to highlight OTK on mainstream media. Tectone was seen at the show by his friends, singing along and having a fantastic time at the latest AEW Dynamite.

