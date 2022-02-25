Where is Jeff Hardy now?

Jeff Hardy has been wowing fans since the '90s. The popular wrestler made his name during The Attitude Era alongside his brother Matt as The Hardy Boyz.

Since then, Jeff has had a whirlwind career, winning the WWE Championship. Jeff has also experienced the very lows battling his demons.

In December 2021, Jeff was released by WWE due to an incident that took place during a live event. Hardy teamed up with Drew McIntyre & Kings Woods against The Bloodline when he abruptly departed the match, exiting through the crowd.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WWE have released Jeff Hardy.



- Fightful WWE have released Jeff Hardy. - Fightful https://t.co/aEmRTEf90Q

Many speculated as to what exactly happened. Jeff silenced the rumors when he spoke with YouTuber Jared Myers about his departure:

"I'd love to go back. They released me and tried to make me go to rehab, but I’m just so over it. My dream match was with Roman Reigns, I’ve talked about that many times but then I said, ‘So you want me to go away for, like, 28 days just to save my job? No.'" (H/T - WrestleTalk)

He added that, for him, the most important thing right now is his family:

"You know what’s important to me? Family. My two daughters, my wife, they believe in me. F**k WWE, man. It’s like a private, personal thing. I’m not going to f**king go to rehab. If they believe in me, that’s all that matters, my wife, and my two girls."

So where does that leave Jeff Hardy's career, and what is he doing now?

The former WWE Tag Team Champion will headline an exclusive show during WrestleMania weekend. On April 1, 2022, Hardy will join Conrad Thompson, Jeff Jarrett, and Eric Bischoff for a special SuperShow Live event. It'll be a speaking panel show airing live on Fite TV.

Aside from that, Jeff may also have let slip that he's set to sign with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, joining his brother Matt on the roster:

"I'm going to AEW. I'm so excited…I'm so nervous and excited." (H/T - Digital Spy)

It may well soon be the case that we'll see The Hardy Boyz perform once again on national television soon.

When did Jeff Hardy last compete on television?

Jeff Hardy's last televised match was for WWE on November 26. On an episode of SmackDown, Jeff & Drew McIntyre defeated the team of Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss.

McIntyre is still feuding with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. The Scottish Warrior will likely face Corbin at WrestleMania 38.

The last time The Charismatic Enigma competed at a premium live event was at Survivor Series last November. Jeff Hardy joined Team SmackDown as they battled Team RAW for brand supremacy at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

What is your take on the current Jeff Hardy situation? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Jeff Hardy compete in AEW? Yes No 3 votes so far