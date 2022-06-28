“I don’t know if she can reach”- Sykkuno roasts Valkyrae by making fun of her height

YouTube Gaming stars Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" got together with prominent OfflineTV members to play Fall Guys during a recent gaming livestream.

While they were busy playing the fun battle royale, Albert "BoxBox" asked Valkyrae if she was interested in boxing the former Twitch streamer. Valkyrae did not hesitate and instantly claimed she was willing to go against the latter in the boxing ring.

Sykkuno grabbed the opportunity to roast the 100 Thieves co-owner by stating the following after Valkyrae joked that she would aim for his eyes during the fight:

"I don't know if she can reach..."

Valkyrae and Sykkuno engage in light-hearted banter while playing Fall Guys

The gaming superstars hosted their regular gaming broadcast earlier today and focused on playing Fall Guys. Twitch streamers BoxBox and Miyoung "kkatamina" joined the squad.

While they were busy trying to hurdle the various obstacles in the game, Sykkuno made the following comment:

"You know, honestly, if I looked as good as Rae, I would just keep doing that (not using a VTuber avatar). You can't blame me."

Valkyrae did not agree with the YouTuber's statement and claimed that he was losing in the game because of what he said:

"Honestly, that's karma. That's how. It's karma. You do look good! Yes, you do! You literally have flooded DMs, bro!"

The 30-year-old gamer comically stated that his inbox was filled with people complaining about his water bill.

BoxBox changed the topic of the conversation by asking Rae if she thought she'd be able to beat Sykkuno in a boxing fight. Rae's response was:

"Yeah!"

Miyoung was amused by Valkyrae's nonchalant answer:

"Damn, she didn't even have to think!"

Valkyrae mentioned that she would directly aim for Sykkuno's eyes during the boxing match, and the latter dissed her by saying that he wasn't sure if she would even be able to reach his eyes. However, Sykkuno stopped himself midway through the sentence.

Rae was taken aback by the statement and challenged the GTA 5 RP gamer to repeat the roast with his "whole chest." Sykunno took his words back and mentioned that he was messing around.

The light-hearted conversation between friends soon came to a close when Valkyrae mentioned:

"I can't reach? I'll have you know, I'm really good at dodgeball IRL. Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

The streamer's clip garnered a handful of fan reactions in the YouTube comment section, with some fans believing that the streamer had inflicted "emotional damage" on Valkyrae.

Fans enjoying the banter between the streamers (Image via OfflineTV & Friends Fans/YouTube)

The content creators often tease each other while playing games. Not too long ago (on May 14), Valkyrae claimed that she would go into the YouTuber's room and sneeze on him after the latter seemingly sided with and defended Valorant stream snipers.

