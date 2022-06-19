“It’s the Ligma” - Ironmouse tries to troll Sykkuno while playing GeoGuessr

Popular Twitch streamer and VTuber Ironmouse got together with YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" during a recent stream. The former grabbed the opportunity to have fun by trolling and baiting the latter.

Sykkuno was busy playing the location-guessing game GeoGuessr, and Ironmouse hopped on the call to see if the former was practicing for the game. As the conversation between the two streaming personalities continued, Ironmouse started to cough and provided a reason for it by mentioning:

"It's the Ligma."

Sykkuno does not fall for Ironmouse's jest

The Las Vegas native hosted a six-hour-long stream on June 18 and planned on playing some 1v1 games with Ironmouse after doing some sponsored content.

As the stream continued, the GTA 5 RP gamer inquired if Ironmouse was ready to join the upcoming GeoGussr game.

The VTuber was ready. However, she began coughing hysterically. To lighten the mood of the stream, Ironmouse began trolling the content creator by saying:

"Yeah, I am ready. Okay. I'm sorry, I'm sorry! It's the Ligma. It's my Ligma."

The YouTuber understood the gist of the conversation and continued to play along by asking:

"You're... you're what? What's... what's Ligma?"

Ironmouse could not handle it and started to break her character. She then told how she was unable to troll the YouTuber and started to backtrack:

"Nothing! Nevermind!"

Sykkuno, meanwhile, continued to poke her by asking what she meant by "Ligma":

"What's... what's uh... what's your Ligma?"

Ironmouse wanted to drop the prank, and after a few seconds of silence, she answered:

"Nothing, nothing! I can't say it to you. I don't know why! I can't do it to you!"

Both streamers tried to subdue the conversation as the 30-year-old YouTuber said:

"All right, I'm ready for round two. I've been practicing."

Ironmouse was taken aback after hearing Sykkuno was practicing for round two. The latter responded by stating that he was practicing mentally rather than physically preparing for the round on-stream.

Ironmouse was finally able to get her joke across and bluntly said:

"It's ligma b*lls!"

The streamer buddies laughed and continued with their intense 1v1 game of GeoGuessr.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Fans loved every bit of the hilarious interaction between the streamers, as several pointed out how the YouTube Gaming star realized the prank from the get-go. On the other hand, some fans disliked the light-hearted banter and asked the content creators to get more creative.

Fans provide their take on the streamer's jest (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

For those unaware, Ironmouse is a popular Twitch streamer who became the platform's first most-subscribed female content creator after hosting a subathon stream on her channel.

She has more than 1.2 million followers and has played various games on her Twitch channel, including Minecraft, Among Us, Elden Ring, and VRChat.

