“Wait, what?!”- HasanAbi finds out about Twitch streamer BoxBox’s Battle Bunny Riven cosplay

Twitch star HasanAbi decided to make his own streamer tier list during a recent stream. He took inspiration from YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig's tier list and ranked several Twitch, YouTube, and political personalities on the likelihood of them beating him in the boxing ring.

HasanAbi was joined by fellow content creator Will Neff. As they continued to rank people, Hasan had to place Twitch streamer and League of Legends player Albert "BoxBox" on the tier list.

Will Neff stated that Hasan would easily manage to defeat BoxBox, but also mentioned that if the latter showed up in his iconic Battle Bunny Riven cosplay, the former would not stand a chance.

Hasan did not know what Will was talking about and looked up the cosplay on his computer. The political commentator was baffled upon seeing BoxBox's cosplay:

"Wait, what?!"

HasanAbi takes a loot at BoxBox's Battle Bunny cosplay and is left stunned

A few days after a heated controversy involving Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" making a streamer tier list and ranking Hasan in the "B" tier, the political Twitch content creator decided to make his own version of the tier list.

After ranking streamers like Asmongold, Shroud, and Blaustoise in the "Would Utterly Destroy Them" category, Hasan had to place BoxBox on the list. Will Neff provided his thoughts on ranking BoxBox and stated:

"Can I tell you right now? You win that fight. 99 out of a 100 times. Unless he shows up in Bunny Riven cosplay, and then it's a wash! You wouldn't get to... you wouldn't even put your hands up, son."

(Timestamp: 01:07:45)

Hasan was completely clueless and wanted to learn more about the LoL streamer's cosplay.

HasanAbi pulled up a 2014 livestream clip of BoxBox donning Riven's Battle Bunny cosplay and could not find the right words to express his emotions:

"What? What the f**k. Wait, is this for... wait, no! What the f**k!"

Will stated that BoxBox would end up disarming Hasan:

"He would totally disarm you! Yeah, that's right. That's right. There is no defense more impregnable than femboy Hooters. Yeah, you would lose. I told you."

Hasan placed BoxBox in the "50/50" category after the discussion.

Fans respond to HasanAbi's reaction

Hasan's clip was featured on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

For some context, BoxBox is a high-ranking League of Legends player who is well-known for playing the top lane champion Riven. Due to his affinity for the champion, BoxBox decided to host a special stream in 2014 while wearing Battle Bunny Riven attire.

