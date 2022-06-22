“I will throw every game today” - Valkyrae gets mad at Sykkuno while playing Valorant

YouTube Gaming stars Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" got together once more during a recent stream and played Valorant with some OfflineTV members.

During one of the fast-paced games, Valkyrae got mad and threatened to throw games after Sykkuno made a statement following the former's death in-game:

"I will throw every game today."

Sykkuno saying "oh" enrages Valkyrae during the Valorant stream

The 100 Thieves co-owner teamed up with Sykkuno, Wendy "Natsumi", and Peter Park during a recent livestream (on June 21) and played multiplayer games like Fall Guys and Valorant.

While the streamer group was busy playing the competitive shooter, the Queen of YouTube Gaming started shooting at the enemy players and began defusing the planted spike.

"Let's freaking go!"

Sykkuno felt optimistic and speculated that they would win the first round of the game:

"Guys, 3v2, no way we lose this."

Rae asked her teammates to cover her while she was defusing the spike, but she soon began panicking after noticing how an enemy player was trying to kill her.

A few seconds later, Valkyrae ended up getting killed after Sykkuno assured her that she was covered. The latter made the following statement after the former died in-game:

"You're covered, you're covered, Rae. Underbelly, the underbelly. Oh..."

RAE @Valkyrae HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE LEAF BOY TWIN GAMING WARLORD PSYCHOPATH IN THE WORLD @Sykkuno !!!!!!! https://t.co/PSlflYD1vJ

The 30-year-old female gamer was infuriated after hearing how the Las Vegas native loudly sighed and exclaimed, "Oh." Rae said:

"No, no, no! I don't want to hear it! I don't want to hear it, I told you, it is not to validate. I don't want to hear it!"

Sykkuno tried to subdue the conversation, however, Valkyrae interrupted him and continued with her rage-filled rant:

"I don't want to hear it. Don't, don't, 'Oh, Rae,' like it wasn't expected, bro! I will throw every game today. You said 'Oh.' Don't oh, no oh'ing allowed, no oh'ing allowed."

The former Twitch streamer tried to lighten the mood by making a small joke:

"There's a big 'O' at the top of your screen. That's how many games..."

Rae then loudly began shouting and told her friends to "delete the letter." The heated conversation soon came to a close as Valkyrae and Sykkuno continued to dominate the game.

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with a lot of reactions, and some of the more relevant fan replies were along these lines:

Fans providing their take on the content creators' heated conversation (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

One viewer who watched Rae's entire broadcast stated that she was getting frustrated during the stream as her gameplay was not up to the mark. Sykkuno's light-hearted banter amplified her frustration, and thus, this was why she ended up blasting at her teammates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far