“I’m going to be gone for a while”- Valkyrae reveals she is going on the OfflineTV Japan trip

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" spoke about OfflineTV's upcoming Japan trip and revealed that she would be tagging along with the content creation group.

During a recent stream, the 100 Thieves co-owner mentioned that she had received permission to talk about the upcoming trip:

"I'm going to be gone for a while. I am going on the OTV Japan trip. I'm going to be gone for a while on the trip. I did get the permission to say! I can talk about it, and I heard Scarra talked about it already, so I could talk about it."

Valkyrae talks about the upcoming OfflineTV Japan trip

The YouTube Gaming star hosted a Fall Guys and Valorant stream earlier today and grouped up with Sykkuno and Peter Park.

She dedicated the initial hours of her stream to interacting with fans and took the opportunity to make a surprising announcement. Valkyrae notified her viewers that she had already bought flight tickets to Japan:

"Yep, it's official. Actually got my tickets and stuff, and I will be going. I will be accompanying them on the trip. I was very... I was very honored that they invited me."

Rae also hinted that another influencer who was not a part of the content creation group would be coming along with them:

"I don't know, I kind of, you know, I was like, 'Well, it's an OTV trip like, shouldn't it you know be the you know, OTV, you know because...' And then they're like, 'Uh, oh! Someone else is going that's not on OTV. So it's okay.'"

Valkyrae mentioned that another trip was lined up for the future, and she would be going to another location right after her Japan trip comes to an end:

"There's more. Right after Japan... I can't really say where exactly, but I'm going somewhere else right after."

Rae concluded the annoncement by stating that she also had plans to go to New York after both the trips.

On June 20, OTV's co-founder William "Scarra" made an unofficial announcement revealing that the group members, along with a few others, would be embarking on a trip to Japan. Scarra also clarified that streamers would be allowed to stream and make vlogs during the trip.

Fans react to Valkyrae's announcement

The YouTube comment section was buzzing with fan reactions, and more than 300 fans responded to the streamer's announcement.

Fans react to the streamer's announcement 1/2 (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Fans react to the streamer's announcement 2/2 (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

Some fans began speculating that Sykkuno and Disguised Toast would also join the OfflineTV squad since both streamers joked about the event during a recent GeoGuessr stream.

