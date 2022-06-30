"What country do you think Osama Bin Laden hails from?" - HasanAbi schools Mizkif on Saudi Arabia

A few streamers, including Matthew "Mizkif," have reportedly made agreements to head to Saudi Arabia as part of a sponsorship deal. The group apparently includes Emiru and Pokelawls as well. As part of this deal, they will spend four days in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia playing Fortnite.

In a recent stream with Hasan "HasanAbi," Mizkif learned more about the country he would be flying to after he made it clear he didn't know very much about it.

HasanAbi and Mizkif talk about Saudi Arabia’s past

(Clip begins at 3:28:03)

Since Mizkif didn’t seem to know much about Saudi Arabia's past, or things some people from the country were a part of, HasanAbi cleared things up for him. Educating the OTK streamer, he touched on a variety of sensitive topics, including the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

HasanAbi didn’t hold back either when he spoke about the country. The Twitch streamer said:

“Oh, they did 9/11! Before I forget, of course. If I’m gonna go through their greatest hits; I’m gonna say 9/11 is up there. They famously threatened the Canadian Government. . .”

Before HasanAbi could finish talking about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, suggesting an attack could even land on Canadian shores, Mizkif, who thought Bin Laden was originally from Iraq, interrupted him and said:

“Wait wait wait, wasn’t, I thought that was Osama Bin Laden. Wasn’t he in Iraq?”

HasanAbi asked Mizkif where he thought Osama Bin Laden was originally from. When Matthew responded, "Saudi Arabia," Hasan said:

“No. Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. That wasn’t even a lie that the American government told! The American government at least told a lie, like, that Afghanistan was involved in 9/11, which they weren’t.”

The politically-active streamer then explained to Mizkif that it was all about the oil, saying:

“But Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11; we just wanted to invade Iraq for oil! And control over their natural resources. We lied and said there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq - that was a different lie the American government told.”

When it came to social media, there was confusion about whether or not Mizkif actually knew about these things and was playing dumb, or if he genuinely didn’t know much about the world around him.

Reddit discusses Mizkif and whether or not he knew

A popular thought around the internet is that streamers like Miz are simply just very greedy (Image via LivestreamFails/Reddit)

One major talking point on the LivestreamFails subreddit was that many of these streamers are just sellouts, who know exactly what they’re doing. Not all streamers live that life, but some feel it’s certainly a trend on the platform.

There are many who think it’s all an act, where Mizkif was merely pretending to be clueless, and that his audience knows he’s not really like that.

However, there were some on Reddit who felt the intelligence of Twitch chatters was being overestimated by that statement.

At least one commenter was convinced that it was an act for Matthew. That way, he could have some measure of plausible deniability, should he take on a sponsorship that backfires on him - such as this one, and his previous discussions about gambling. That way, he can reject them, and it makes him look like the better person.

One of the prevailing schools of thought in this discussion is that the streamer is actually just very dumb (Image via Reddit)

While some felt it was an act, others pointed to the various streams where trivia or world knowledge were on display. Redditors who highlighted this also pointed out that if he were forgoes gambling sponsors, why would he pick Saudi Arabia as one, when the public backlash would be significantly greater? They didn't think it was an act at all.

Another topic was the fact that other major streamers, such as TFue, were confirmed to go to Saudi Arabia. That way, Mizkif likely dispelled any negative thoughts he might have had about the event and didn’t look into the region he’d be traveling to.

There was plenty of heated discussion on whether Miz knew or not, leading to several opinions on the situation (Image via Reddit)

Others simply felt that anyone who would be going to a foreign country for a business partnership should be doing their due diligence and research before agreeing to anything.

It turned into a hot topic of discussion, with Asmongold weighing in as well. Only time will tell which streamers will eventually wind up heading to this Fortnite streaming event in Saudi Arabia.

