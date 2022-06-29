Watch: Twitch streamer Macaiyla reveals she was told not to hang out with EsfandTV during her Austin, Texas visit

Twitch streamer Macaiyla added more fuel to the recent streamer drama by revealing that she was told not to interact or hang out with EsfandTV by some unnamed content creators during her 2020 Austin, Texas visit.

Earlier today, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" stirred controversy by providing a polarizing take on the Austin-based streamer group.

In a minute-long clip posted on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, xQc stated that the Texan content creator group was not welcoming and mentioned them as being "hostile" and overly competitive people with "huge egos."

Macaiyla reacted to the same clip during her recent GTA 5 stream and agreed with xQc's sentiments, revealing her experience interacting with the group members.

Macaiyla recalls her 2020 Austin, Texas trip and shares her experience

The Twitch community witnessed a massive streamer drama following Dimitri "Greekgodx's" ban from the livestreaming platform on June 28. The streamer's subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, was filled with clips featuring content creators like xQc, Mizkif, and Greekgodx.

While Macaiyla was playing GTA 5 during her recent livestream, some fans suggested that she watch and react to xQc dissing the Austin, Texas-based streamer group members.

The Missouri native's initial reaction was to agree with the former Overwatch pro's strong statements:

"Listen, I agree. Felix is the GOAT! No, I'm kidding. No, I agree! No, Austin is pretty cringe. It's actually kind of r****ded. He is right, there's a lot of stuff that chat will ever know, that's not anyone's business, I guess."

She then recalled her visit to Austin a few years back and stated that some unnamed content creators told her not to hang out with EsfandTV:

"I mean, there was one time when was it, two years ago? I remember going over to, and I mean, I won't say who, obviously, but every, almost every person I talked to s**t talked Esfand. Like, don't hang out with him, he's annoying like, he's here to get viewers, don't be around him and s**t. They did that all the time!"

She continued the conversation further by saying:

"I was literally told to avoid him like, and now look! Now, look at how everyone treats Esfand. Isn't that crazy?"

The conversation took a darker turn after the Twitch streamer said that the situation was the same for Byron "Reckful", and she went on to reveal:

"It's the same for Reckful, too. Like everyone said, don't hang out with Reckful, we can't help him, blah, blah, blah, blah."

Macaiyla concluded talking about the subject and hopped back into the immersive world of Los Santos.

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

As expected, the clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail and attracted more than 170 fan comments within an hour of its posting. Redditors were amused to see that Greekgodx's Twitch ban was the catalyst for such a huge streamer controversy.

Fans wanted to know why content creators were not naming the Austin, Texas-based streamers.

Several other reactions were along these lines:

Macaiyla is a well-known figure in the streaming community and is Twitch star Tyler1's girlfriend. She casually streams on her Twitch channel and has played several games, including Dead By Daylight, Elden Ring, God of War, and Apex Legends.

