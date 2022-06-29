"About time": Twitch community reacts as GreekGodx is banned from the platform

Controversial streamer GreekGodx just received a ban from the purple platform and fans are clamouring to know the reason. His third ban comes on the heels of an alleged day of rants where Greek might have stepped out of line. The exact reason for the ban is still to be ascertained.

The streamer has come under a lot of fire from his peers and his own community for his polarizing views. According to Twitch Tracker, his views and follower counts have stagnated recently and many popular streamers, such as Hasanabi, have called him out for openly propagating anti-vax theories and labelling vaccinated people as "sheep."

Social media reacts to GreekGodx's ban

As mentioned earlier, Greek is infamous for being outspoken about controversial subjects on his stream. While many have noted his bad attitude, the streamer himself has publicly talked about not getting along with his peers.

Dimitri Raymondo "GreekGodx" is a British streamer of Greek descent, hence the name. The streamer allegedly went on several rants on his recent stream, resulting in a subsequent ban.

Following his suspension, people have accused him of being sexist and completely inappropriate in the way he spoke about women and children. A lot of them expressed themselves with memes.

While most Twitter users thought the ban was justified, some want him back on the grind:

Many pointed out the way Greek's content has "fallen off" and that they cannot stand by the streamer despite his good run in the past. Many tweeted about his plausible reaction to the ban, predicting that he will complain about cancel culture and make a fuss:

Skull Knight @FinalConviction @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I used to watch him growing up, on of the first twitch streamers I watched. It’s honestly so sad how much he has lost his way in the past two years, first with the vaccine shit and now with this. Dude went crazy @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I used to watch him growing up, on of the first twitch streamers I watched. It’s honestly so sad how much he has lost his way in the past two years, first with the vaccine shit and now with this. Dude went crazy

jrdn @jordanbeave @ParadoxicalLIVE @StreamerBans @Greekgodx Dude is definitely gonna cry about cancel culture and how he’s the only woke streamer left @ParadoxicalLIVE @StreamerBans @Greekgodx Dude is definitely gonna cry about cancel culture and how he’s the only woke streamer left

GankerJr @ TwitchTV @GankerJr @StreamerBans @Greekgodx Nothing was lost. Dude fell off after the tyler1 and Greek streams. Also after he lost all that weight. His ego went to his head. @StreamerBans @Greekgodx Nothing was lost. Dude fell off after the tyler1 and Greek streams. Also after he lost all that weight. His ego went to his head.

Reddit chimed in too, with some calling him a whining baby::

Some wrote detailed tirades on GreekGodx, saying that his content has become too stale. They further opined that the streamer does childish things to garner attention and stay relevent:

Redditors were eager to spread the news of his ban and its possible reasons:

Some were downright mocking Greek by quoting his own lines back at him:

Many were joking about his controversial anti-vax comments. In fact, one Redditor thought he should mask up to avoid detection from Twitch TOS:

Furthermore, many brought up his scandalous statements, clearly indicating how most of the streaming community felt about the ban:

Some reckoned that his comments about women and religion would actually end his career:

The allegations that most netizens are levelling at GreekGodx are quite serious and need proper scrutiny. If he actually did go on a misogynistic rant and offended sections of society, it'd be impossible to argue against his suspension.

