Destiny slams Twitch's transparency with TOS issues, calls it one of the 'hardest-to-understand' companies

Steve Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II is seemingly irritated over Twitch's moderation and transparency, as evidenced by his recent rant.

The streamer was in conversation with esports journalist Rod "Slasher" Breslau and ended up releasing pent-up frustration at the way Twitch has been handling its content creators and moderating itself.

"If I know what I'm allowed to say or I know what I'm not allowed to say, I'll say it or I won't say it. It's really that easy."

Destiny fed up with Twitch's lack of communication regarding TOS breaches

Over the past few weeks, top Twitch creators have been streaming themselves watching copyrighted media. The act has been the subject of many debates, as it could potentially wreak havoc on others if companies decide to take site-wide action for the same.

During Destiny's recent stream, he had a conversation with Breslau wherein he directed his anger towards Twitch for being confusing to work with in terms of their TOS policies.

Destiny said,

"Twitch is one of the hardest-to-understand companies in the f**king world when it comes to the TOS. The fact there are multiple premium partners that are streaming, obviously, copyright-infringing content on the front f**king page of this f**king website for days and days and days at a time, should show you how f**king confusing the TOS is on the site."

The streamer then brought up a recent incident where multiple streamers (starting with Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker) were banned from the platform for saying "cracker."

"The fact that we just went through two weeks of people not knowing if you could talk about a saltine cracker or not without getting banned, should show you that this website is completely f**king inconsistent when it comes to which rules- yeah."

Frustrated, Destiny continued,

"So, don't give me this, like, 'Oh, don't you say you [indistinct]?' No. This is my f**king job. If I know what I'm allowed to say or I know what I'm not allowed to say, I'll say it or I won't say it. It's really that easy. It's not a f**king fun game for me where I'm all.. nepotistic with my little f**king friends and my office and I know- I know that I can get banned if I do dumb sh**."

He further added,

"So if I know what the line is, I won't cross it.. but this garbage a** f**king website doesn't give you that information at all. So don't sit here and tell me that it's so obvious and I push it so often. If I know what the line is, I won't cross it. I'm not getting banned on YouTube and everything all the f**king time."

Bonnell's entire rant was prompted by a conversation he had with Slasher moments before, regarding Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, a staff member for Twitch.

Bonnell and djWHEAT have quite a bit of tension between them, spanning more than a few years. Slasher is a friend of both Bonnell and djWHEAT and attempted to soothe things over by asking Bonnell to make up with him, stating that he does "tow the line" sometimes.

This immediately set Bonnell off, hitting back at Slasher's claims and pointing out Twitch's inconsistencies, according to him.

Viewer on Destiny's rant (Screenshot via /r/LivestreamFail)

Several Reddit users commented in agreement with Bonnell's take, but some brought up how there's supposedly a reason Twitch stays inconsistent with their bans.

Bonnell's line about "multiple premium partners" streaming copyrighted content was a reference to streamers like Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and HasanAbi who have been doing the same.

Pokimane and Disguised Toast both faced repercussions, having to serve suspension periods.

