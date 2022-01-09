"What are they actually doing?": Twitch staff member djWHEAT slams xQc's team for letting him stream copyrighted media

Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, the head of Twitch Community Productions, has publicly called out Felix "xQc" Lengyel's management for their supposed "jeapardising" of the streamer's career.

The staff member stated that people should be taking a closer look at the team behind xQc rather than xQc himself, criticizing them on his public Twitter account. The statements he made drew in mixed reactions, with many users expressing doubt over streamers having "teams" behind them:

"What are they actually doing for him and other creators?"

djWHEAT implies xQc has "bad management"

The current platform-wide controversy on Twitch involves the act of streaming copyright media that many streamers have partaken in. Others have voiced their displeasure over it, likening it to a ticking time bomb.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT Lots of people are getting on @xQc for continuing to stream content he doesn’t own but maybe it’s time to start pointing out just how worthless his own management team must be to let it happen. Who is actually looking out for these creator’s careers? 🤷🏻‍♂️ Lots of people are getting on @xQc for continuing to stream content he doesn’t own but maybe it’s time to start pointing out just how worthless his own management team must be to let it happen. Who is actually looking out for these creator’s careers? 🤷🏻‍♂️

djWHEAT @djWHEAT Even if his management was just wanting to make money off him, you would think they would see this as putting that at risk. So if they don’t care and they aren’t even greedy, what in the hell are they? What are they actually doing for him and other creators? Even if his management was just wanting to make money off him, you would think they would see this as putting that at risk. So if they don’t care and they aren’t even greedy, what in the hell are they? What are they actually doing for him and other creators?

djWHEAT @djWHEAT A real management team would be putting a stop to anything that could jeopardise their client’s career and ability to make money. Anything less and you are under bad management. A real management team would be putting a stop to anything that could jeopardise their client’s career and ability to make money. Anything less and you are under bad management.

Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, a member of Twitch's staff, brought out another viewpoint on the whole discussion of streaming copyrighted media, drawing attention to the team members in charge of managing streamers doing the same.

In this case, he head-on tagged Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who has recently switched from streaming MasterChef US (following Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker receiving a copyright takedown for the same), to streaming the anime Hunter X Hunter.

djWHEAT attempted to convey that while streamers are at fault for choosing to stream risky content, the management teams behind these streamers are also at fault for not protecting their clients. He stated that their teams were essentially "jeapordising" the careers of their streamers by letting them stream copyrighted content.

Several Twitch users replied to his take with mixed reactions. Many were skeptical of streamers having a team behind them, while others chose to call out Twitch itself for its inaction.

Zero Period | George @0period @djWHEAT @xQc The same could be said for any of the big streamers who have been doing this, Hasan, xQc, etc. Then you have Pokimane who is running her own talent management service now and is doing this. Management should step up more, but these are big streamers who still know better. @djWHEAT @xQc The same could be said for any of the big streamers who have been doing this, Hasan, xQc, etc. Then you have Pokimane who is running her own talent management service now and is doing this. Management should step up more, but these are big streamers who still know better.

JKSAD @JKSADlol @djWHEAT @xQc I don't think xQc has a "management team", just doesn't come off as that type of streamer to me but also even if he had I just can't see him actually following advice from anyone LOL @djWHEAT @xQc I don't think xQc has a "management team", just doesn't come off as that type of streamer to me but also even if he had I just can't see him actually following advice from anyone LOL

José Luís Sacramento @Wolfstridermi @djWHEAT @xQc So you mean, like Twitch does for their streamers? Keeping tabs on dmca content for example, warning streamers in real time? Right. i wonder what's worthless more... @djWHEAT @xQc So you mean, like Twitch does for their streamers? Keeping tabs on dmca content for example, warning streamers in real time? Right. i wonder what's worthless more...

Tom Pickering @TomPickering



Only thing that makes sense to me, either that or just pure ignorance. @djWHEAT It's a sign of self destructive behaviour, perhaps he has had enough of this career but doesn't know how to dip out "normally".Only thing that makes sense to me, either that or just pure ignorance. @djWHEAT It's a sign of self destructive behaviour, perhaps he has had enough of this career but doesn't know how to dip out "normally".Only thing that makes sense to me, either that or just pure ignorance.

🎮 Atreyeu🕹️ 🌱Plant Overlord🌵 @Atreyeu_



Get a suspension and you get a couple days off but notoriety and media attention, then a return "party". Rinse & repeat



Get banned and other platforms are there waiting to pick you up @djWHEAT While I agree, he's in a position where he, and management, wins no matter whatGet a suspension and you get a couple days off but notoriety and media attention, then a return "party". Rinse & repeatGet banned and other platforms are there waiting to pick you up @djWHEAT While I agree, he's in a position where he, and management, wins no matter whatGet a suspension and you get a couple days off but notoriety and media attention, then a return "party". Rinse & repeatGet banned and other platforms are there waiting to pick you up

nerder, she wrote ®️ @nerdershewrote @djWHEAT the lack of support or care I’ve seen with management teams for their client particularly streamers kills me. I can’t tell you how many prepro calls I’ve been on where information was never passed to the talent. the lack of support or care I’ve seen with management teams for their client particularly streamers kills me. I can’t tell you how many prepro calls I’ve been on where information was never passed to the talent. @djWHEAT 😔 the lack of support or care I’ve seen with management teams for their client particularly streamers kills me. I can’t tell you how many prepro calls I’ve been on where information was never passed to the talent.

TorNis Entertainment @TorNis7 @djWHEAT Isn't xQc at that level where he can buy whole management company like no problem? In other words, he gets to dictate his entire freedom of actions. @djWHEAT Isn't xQc at that level where he can buy whole management company like no problem? In other words, he gets to dictate his entire freedom of actions.

Cristian Tamas @Trancez0r @djWHEAT I was thinking the same the other day how it's mind boggling these high tier content creators are willing to risk their very substantial livelihoods on this madness. It makes no sense to me. @djWHEAT I was thinking the same the other day how it's mind boggling these high tier content creators are willing to risk their very substantial livelihoods on this madness. It makes no sense to me.

djWHEAT responds to Cohh Carnage's inquiry on streaming copyright media

Being an active member of the community, djWHEAT has commented on the issue of the current Twitch meta several times, making it clear which side of the argument he was on.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage Random question with no real context:



Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff? Random question with no real context:Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff?

During the tail-end of December 2021, Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell posted a question on his Twitter account, asking if streaming copyright media on Twitch was even allowed. This was prompted by the number of big streamers that had hopped on the meta that is still overtaking Twitch to this day.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own. @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own.

The Twitch staff member replied with a hard denial, stating that what streamers were doing was absolutely not okay. He wasn't alone in his take by far, with Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek stating that it was "only a matter of time" before heavy action struck down on all the offenders.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris also slammed xQc, bewildered by his courage to stream Hunter X Hunter after his friend HasanAbi was hit with a copyright takedown for streaming MasterChef US.

Edited by R. Elahi