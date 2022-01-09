"What are they actually doing?": Twitch staff member djWHEAT slams xQc's team for letting him stream copyrighted media

Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, the head of Twitch Community Productions, has publicly called out Felix "xQc" Lengyel's management for their supposed "jeapardising" of the streamer's career.
The staff member stated that people should be taking a closer look at the team behind xQc rather than xQc himself, criticizing them on his public Twitter account. The statements he made drew in mixed reactions, with many users expressing doubt over streamers having "teams" behind them:
"What are they actually doing for him and other creators?"
djWHEAT implies xQc has "bad management"
The current platform-wide controversy on Twitch involves the act of streaming copyright media that many streamers have partaken in. Others have voiced their displeasure over it, likening it to a ticking time bomb.
Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, a member of Twitch's staff, brought out another viewpoint on the whole discussion of streaming copyrighted media, drawing attention to the team members in charge of managing streamers doing the same.
In this case, he head-on tagged Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who has recently switched from streaming MasterChef US (following Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker receiving a copyright takedown for the same), to streaming the anime Hunter X Hunter.
djWHEAT attempted to convey that while streamers are at fault for choosing to stream risky content, the management teams behind these streamers are also at fault for not protecting their clients. He stated that their teams were essentially "jeapordising" the careers of their streamers by letting them stream copyrighted content.
Several Twitch users replied to his take with mixed reactions. Many were skeptical of streamers having a team behind them, while others chose to call out Twitch itself for its inaction.
djWHEAT responds to Cohh Carnage's inquiry on streaming copyright media
Being an active member of the community, djWHEAT has commented on the issue of the current Twitch meta several times, making it clear which side of the argument he was on.
During the tail-end of December 2021, Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell posted a question on his Twitter account, asking if streaming copyright media on Twitch was even allowed. This was prompted by the number of big streamers that had hopped on the meta that is still overtaking Twitch to this day.
The Twitch staff member replied with a hard denial, stating that what streamers were doing was absolutely not okay. He wasn't alone in his take by far, with Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek stating that it was "only a matter of time" before heavy action struck down on all the offenders.
Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris also slammed xQc, bewildered by his courage to stream Hunter X Hunter after his friend HasanAbi was hit with a copyright takedown for streaming MasterChef US.