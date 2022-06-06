“They’re pretty racist, I’m not going to lie” - League of Legends streamer Tyler1 provides his thoughts on the South Korean server

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" concluded his challenge series in South Korea and provided his final thoughts on the players present on the server. From what it sounded like, Tyler1 did not have a pleasant experience and expressed his dislike for various players who hampered his ranked climb.

Further, the Twitch streamer also mentioned the prevalence of immense toxicity as several South Korean players were being racist in-game:

"They're pretty racist, I'm not going to lie. The solo queue is pretty is bad. They thought I was Chinese a lot. That doesn't ever go well."

Tyler1 finishes his Autofill to Challenger series and provides his opinion on the South Korean LoL server

The Twitch sensation moved to South Korea on May 1 to commence his latest series called Autofill to Challenger.

On June 4, the Missouri native provided his thoughts and opinions on the ranked ladder after hosting his final 14-hour-long stream in South Korea.

The streamer found it difficult to climb to the higher ranks of the game since he was getting sniped by various players. According to the LoL content creator, players on the South Korean servers never listened to his game-winning calls.

Tyler expressed his disappointment and stated:

"Yeah, like I said bro, the server is really bad because nobody listens, there's no macro play like at the peak. There's no macro, there's no listening. I'm really good at game IQ, like I'm really good at knowing where the other people are, so if you don't listen, I'm was like, I'm losing a portion of my game."

Timestamp: 14:08:32

The Twitch streamer continued further by mentioning the negative effects of tilting on the South Korean server.

Tilting is a state of mind that leads to players making hasty decisions that are usually commanded by emotions rather than strategy. The streamer spoke on the same and said:

"And then I tilt really hard and on this server if you tilt really hard the other people get tilted and they remember that you tilted so, they do it every time when you're in-game. Like actually, so it's pretty f***ed."

Tyler1 then spoke about how the players were racist and assumed he was Chinese. He concluded his experience of the South Korean League of Legends server by saying:

"And other than that, the tilting sprees, it's pretty hard because I don't; so we get bet on and I tilt after, so it's just like f***ked! It's like impossible to deal."

The streamer stated that it was not a good experience playing in South Korea and ended his stream a few moments later.

Fans react to Tyler1's experience in South Korea

Tyler's clip was one of the featured posts on the game's official subreddit r/LeagueofLegends, with more than 600 fans providing their take. Fans were amazed to see that the streamer had played 774 games over 32 days. A Redditor deduced that Tyler would've played at least 22 games a day.

Redditors spoke about Tyler's comments on racist players and compared it to a similar opinion by well-known Twitch streamer, Cowsep, who is known for his Master Yi mastery and gameplay.

Some fans provided their observations on Tyler's LoL games.

Tyler finished his ranked climb at the Masters rank at 105 LP (League Points) and had a 53% win rate. Draven, Ivern, Karma, and Pyke were his most-played champions.

