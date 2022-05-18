“These are the stupidest mother**kers on the planet” – Tyler1 rages at South Korean solo queue players and loses it on stream

Tyler "Tyler1" had a heated moment during a recent livestream while attempting to climb the ranked ladder of the multiplayer game. League of Legends star has constantly been grinding the game on the most difficult ranked ladder in South Korea.

Earlier this month, the online sensation reached the Master tier, but his climb was throttled after he went on a losing streak.

Since then, he has been trying his hardest, and due to his highly competitive nature, Tyler1 ended up lashing out at his South Korean teammates and flamed them by saying:

"These are the stupidest motherf**kers on the planet, bro!"

Tyler1 has heated moment on stream and rages at teammates while playing League of Legends

Earlier this month, the streamer flew to South Korea to begin his latest "Autofill to Challenger" series. Ever since he started streaming in the new country, Tyler had a couple of goof-ups when he accidentally entered a stranger's room and had a miscommunication with the hotel's housekeeping staff.

On the 18th day of his South Korean ranked climb, the Missouri native played a bunch of games, and one game, in particular, riled the gamer. While he was playing Ivern in the jungle, a team fight in the mid lane infuriated him, which resulted in him lashing out at the South Korean players.

Timestamp: 00:45:37

After his in-game death, the Twitch streamer continuously pinged Syndra (his team's mid laner) and blasted off by saying:

"I can't, bro. I can't with this stupid f***ing no brain, zero IQ, reject server, f***ing locking in troll picks, trolling, dying, not hitting the Baron (Nashor). F***ing r***rds! Un-f***ing-believable bro!"

He paused to catch his breath and read what his fans had to say following his rage-filled statement. He respawned and started clearing out the minion wave in the mid lane and continued to express his frustration by adding:

"So angry? Dude, I couldn't put into words how p*ssed off I am. It is unreal how f***ing stupid. I don't care if I've said it 100 times. It makes no sense!"

A few minutes later, he lost the game and did a VOD review by showing and replaying the mistakes his teammates made during the 28-minute long game.

Fans react to Tyler1 raging

Fans on Reddit provided their take on the broadcaster going berserk in-game. Some Redditors mentioned a specific play made by Syndra and blamed them for throwing the game.

Fans also stated how one of the best pro players, Faker, has mentioned that he would not play in the South Korean solo queue.

Tyler1 is a famous American Twitch streamer known for playing League of Legends. Due to his massive popularity, he has appeared in Riot Games' official tournaments.

Currently, the American has more than 4.9 million followers and has played and streamed LoL for 9,449 hours.

