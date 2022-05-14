“You can’t accept one without the other” - Twitch streamer Squeex's take on big streamers complaining about Reddit hate threads

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer and Super Mario 64 speed runner Squeex provided his thoughts and opinions regarding high-profile streaming personalities.

He went on a minute-long rant about streamers who complain about hate threads that go viral on social media platforms and particularly on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Squeex stated that if Twitch streamers expect an unearned positive reception from their viewers, they should also be prepared to receive unearned hate from them. While speaking on the subject, the speed runner compared positive reactions with negative reactions and said:

"You can't accept one without the other."

Twitch streamer talks about content creators on the platform reacting to hate threads on social media platforms

Squeex hosted his speed-running livestream earlier today and during the initial moments of his broadcast, the streamer mentioned that he came across a post on Twitter that really angered him.

A Twitter conversation thread was made by a relatively popular streamer who was seemingly complaining about toxicity and the struggles a content creator on Twitch goes through.

The tweet was the catalyst for the conversation that the streamer initiated with his fans. While he was at it, Squeex mentioned:

"Like there were apparently some hate comments about them. I was like, I was going to respond but I don't like fights."

He continued further, saying:

"It was like how are you surprised that your audience has the same inclination of you, just to not shut the f**k up and say everything. People literally stream for six hours and they're shocked when people talk back. Isn't that the whole point?"

He added:

"Like, how are you shocked by that? And then also the streamer is so in to accept unearned positivity, but when the second there's unearned hatred, they are like, "Whoa! Holy s**t!'"

Timestamp: 00:24:48

The Twitch streamer then stated that content creators on the livestreaming platform cannot accept positivity without any hate. His take continued further when he mentioned:

"It's like no no, you can't accept one without the other. If you're so willing to accept the positivity and all that s**t that is unbased, you got to draw a f***ing line. Why are you being so selective with other feedback?"

His minute-long rant came to an end when he said:

"It (the tweet) really got me mad. It got me so f***ing mad!

The Twitch streamer proceeded to go back to his speedrunning and continued to stream for six more hours.

Fans react to Twitch streamer Squeex's opinion

The reaction thread on r/LivestreamFail attracted a dozen replies and fans provided their take on the streamer's opinion. Some fans tried to explain a streamers' life cycle on LSF.

A conversation thread surrounding some of the banned streamers on the subreddit came up when fans spoke about Blaire "QTCinderella."

Some Redditors questioned whether Squeex had ever gotten any hate threads.

Some fans applauded the streamer's take.

Squeex is a partnered Twitch streamer who started streaming on the platform back in 2018. His viewership started to blow up in February 2022 and he currently has 11k followers, averaging around 375 viewers per stream.

