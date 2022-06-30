"If they want go, they should just go" -Asmongold comments on Mizkif taking a Saudi Arabian sponsorship deal

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his thoughts on Matthew "Mizkif" accepting a sponsorship deal in Saudi Arabia during a recent gaming livestream.

The streaming community witnessed another streamer drama earlier today as Twitch content creator Pokelawls leaked Mizkif accepting a sponsorship deal in Saudi Arabia.

He also revealed that the latter was to fly to the country with Emily "Emiru" for four days to play Fortnite at an event.

While Zack was playing Amazon's MMORPG New World, some fans notified him of the post on r/LivestreamFail, and the streamer provided his opinion on the subject.

Asmongold was seemingly fine with Mizkif accepting the sponsorship deal. Initially, he did not realize why the community was so against his fellow One True King (OTK) co-founder.

After reading some of the comments, Asmongold stated:

"Bro, I would just go, if they want to go, they should just go. Like, why not?"

Asmongold provides a hot take on Mizkif accepting Saudi Arabian sponsorship

The Twitch sensation hosted a nine-hour long stream earlier today and spent the second half playing several games. Right before he started playing New World, fans asked him to take a look at some of the trending posts on Reddit highlighting Mizkif's recent sponsorship.

After reading some of the responses from his Twitch chat members, the streamer said:

"Yeah, it's like, I would... the thing is, yeah, it's dangerous, like I get it. That's the only thing, it's like, I feel like if I went to Saudi Arabia, it would be pretty much fine. Like, yeah, I don't know, it would be pretty much fine."

A few seconds later, the Austin, Texas native provided an analogy by stating:

"It's like, if you want to talk going to a different country or taking money from like doing events in different countries, it's like, what is the... what is the limit to that? Because, how many people have taken sponsorships from like games that are, you know, made in China or something like this. It's like, by what extent of like a disconnect are you supporting China by playing Diablo Immortal because it was partially made by NetEase, you see what I'm saying?"

The streamer's serious address continued for a while longer as he claimed that there was a difference between someone going to a location for a sponsored event versus someone promoting their ideologies:

"So like, in my mind, there's a very big difference between like somebody going to China or going to Saudi Arabia and then somebody promoting their ideologies."

The conversation came to a close when the streamer pointed out that Escape From Tarkov is a Russian-made game with all the big content creators, including Felix "xQc", playing the game on stream.

Fans react to Asmongold's take

A clip featuring the MMO gamer's take was present on r/LivestreamFail. Redditors were not happy with the streamer's take, and some of the fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans on Reddit react to the streamer's controversial take (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

In a nutshell, Asmongold's take was not well received by the streaming community members on Reddit. Several fans stated that the streamer often finds ways to defend his close friends and fails to grasp the severity of the subject.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far