“This hurts to watch”: Why banned Twitch streamer Greekgodx’s controversial clips have disappointed the internet

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" was banned from the livestreaming platform on June 29, 2022, after he hosted a rather controversial broadcast.

The British content creator is known for stirring drama and controversy, but it seems like he pushed the line too far during his recent livestream. Dimitri ranted about various subjects and called out other Twitch streamers like Matthew "Mizkif."

A particular clip has gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, Greekgodx went on a minute-long rant about dating female content creators and how they should be in the kitchen and cook for him while he acts as the sole breadwinner.

Fans were not happy with the streamer's comments and expressed their disappointment by stating:

Rach @itsrachryan @JakeSucky This hurts to watch. His ideology on relationships and love feels so empty and transactional. I hope one day he experiences a healthy and genuine relationship and what it feels like and isn’t just him an ATM for a woman while her a maid for him :( @JakeSucky This hurts to watch. His ideology on relationships and love feels so empty and transactional. I hope one day he experiences a healthy and genuine relationship and what it feels like and isn’t just him an ATM for a woman while her a maid for him :(

What did Greekgodx say during the livestream?

Esports commentator and Full Squad Gaming's co-owner, Jake "JakeSucky," shared a controversial clip featuring the Twitch streamer earlier today. He also speculated that this clip was the main reason that got the streamer banned from on Twitch for the third time.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last night Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many thinking it was for his bizarre rant on wanting a woman in the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him Last night Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many thinking it was for his bizarre rant on wanting a woman in the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him https://t.co/vQ4QvSI2C5

Dimitri started by talking about female content creators by saying:

"And this goes to any women, women that wants to date me, especially female streamers that want to date me, okay? If you want to date me, you better believe I will be the- even if you're streaming you've got to stop streaming. Streaming is ended for you, your career is done, okay?"

He continued further by mentioning that women who date him should cook and clean his house while he streams to make a living:

"I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me and you look after the children, while I gain all the money and I give it you and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life. Okay? That's how I want to run my life. Okay? That's my life that I want to do it. Now it's up to you and other people and their other worlds whatever they want to do."

The misogynistic rant came to an end as Dimitri reinforced his ideas even more and claimed that streaming was "mentally damaging" for the mind:

"But my reality, I'm going to sit here, earn all the money, you're going to be in the kitchen, cooking, cleaning, and making sure my home is f***ing clean and I'm going to make sure we have money so we can have our home and we have a place to sleep at night, okay? It's called working together, okay? Alright? Okay? Because streaming is, believe or not mentally damaging to my mind."

Greekgodx's rant did not stop there. He called out and dissed other content creators like Mizkif and stated that the latter always baits drama content.

Twitter reacts to Greekgodx's controversial clips

Jake's tweet attracted a plethora of reactions and fans were not happy to see the content creator's recent behavior.

ScizorUnleashed @Revbot @JakeSucky I guess some people still want the 1950's housewife? @JakeSucky I guess some people still want the 1950's housewife?

L21saac  @L21saac @JakeSucky I genuinely don’t believe this is someones real opinion. “You quit your job … Im gonna make the money so you can have a place to sleep tonight”. Hes like forcing a power position thats so weird @JakeSucky I genuinely don’t believe this is someones real opinion. “You quit your job … Im gonna make the money so you can have a place to sleep tonight”. Hes like forcing a power position thats so weird

Some Twitter users did not understand why Twitch decided to ban the content creator for sharing his ideologies:

inhuman @inhuman @JakeSucky All he did was state what he wanted for his life specifically, and specifically said other people can do anything they want and it wasnt his problem. Social media has made people so mentally ill for thinking that this is 'bad'. Relationships are whatever a couple 'want' together @JakeSucky All he did was state what he wanted for his life specifically, and specifically said other people can do anything they want and it wasnt his problem. Social media has made people so mentally ill for thinking that this is 'bad'. Relationships are whatever a couple 'want' together

Matt Sanders @TheSxndman @JakeSucky What did he say wrong? I normally do the cleaning in my house but it’s up to the woman to marry him. Maybe that’s what some women want. Take care of the kids and clean and cook, that’s literally what a stay at home mom does @JakeSucky What did he say wrong? I normally do the cleaning in my house but it’s up to the woman to marry him. Maybe that’s what some women want. Take care of the kids and clean and cook, that’s literally what a stay at home mom does

ayllie_01 @2pacfollowsthis @JakeSucky There surely is a difference between banning someone for hate speech or inappropriate behaviour on a public platform, or someone who states his preference? I don’t know who he is, but if he was banned for this, I’d call that unfair censorship. @JakeSucky There surely is a difference between banning someone for hate speech or inappropriate behaviour on a public platform, or someone who states his preference? I don’t know who he is, but if he was banned for this, I’d call that unfair censorship.

S†eve ecom @Reformedok @JakeSucky Twitch banning people for how they want to have their relationships, lol nothing wrong with wanting a house wife @JakeSucky Twitch banning people for how they want to have their relationships, lol nothing wrong with wanting a house wife

Greekgodx is a well-known figure in the streaming community who began his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2017. He currently has 1.5 million followers and garners an average viewership of 2,000 fans per stream.

