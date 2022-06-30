“This hurts to watch”: Why banned Twitch streamer Greekgodx’s controversial clips have disappointed the internet

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" was banned from the livestreaming platform on June 29, 2022, after he hosted a rather controversial broadcast.
The British content creator is known for stirring drama and controversy, but it seems like he pushed the line too far during his recent livestream. Dimitri ranted about various subjects and called out other Twitch streamers like Matthew "Mizkif."
A particular clip has gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, Greekgodx went on a minute-long rant about dating female content creators and how they should be in the kitchen and cook for him while he acts as the sole breadwinner.
Fans were not happy with the streamer's comments and expressed their disappointment by stating:
What did Greekgodx say during the livestream?
Esports commentator and Full Squad Gaming's co-owner, Jake "JakeSucky," shared a controversial clip featuring the Twitch streamer earlier today. He also speculated that this clip was the main reason that got the streamer banned from on Twitch for the third time.
Dimitri started by talking about female content creators by saying:
"And this goes to any women, women that wants to date me, especially female streamers that want to date me, okay? If you want to date me, you better believe I will be the- even if you're streaming you've got to stop streaming. Streaming is ended for you, your career is done, okay?"
He continued further by mentioning that women who date him should cook and clean his house while he streams to make a living:
"I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me and you look after the children, while I gain all the money and I give it you and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life. Okay? That's how I want to run my life. Okay? That's my life that I want to do it. Now it's up to you and other people and their other worlds whatever they want to do."
The misogynistic rant came to an end as Dimitri reinforced his ideas even more and claimed that streaming was "mentally damaging" for the mind:
"But my reality, I'm going to sit here, earn all the money, you're going to be in the kitchen, cooking, cleaning, and making sure my home is f***ing clean and I'm going to make sure we have money so we can have our home and we have a place to sleep at night, okay? It's called working together, okay? Alright? Okay? Because streaming is, believe or not mentally damaging to my mind."
Greekgodx's rant did not stop there. He called out and dissed other content creators like Mizkif and stated that the latter always baits drama content.
Twitter reacts to Greekgodx's controversial clips
Jake's tweet attracted a plethora of reactions and fans were not happy to see the content creator's recent behavior.
Some Twitter users did not understand why Twitch decided to ban the content creator for sharing his ideologies:
Greekgodx is a well-known figure in the streaming community who began his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2017. He currently has 1.5 million followers and garners an average viewership of 2,000 fans per stream.