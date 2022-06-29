“It makes me not want to play the game” - Asmongold reveals why he is not interested in playing Final Fantasy XIV

Earlier this month, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" announced that he was finally returning to play the fan-favorite game, Final Fantasy XIV, from June 21 onwards. The streamer has regularly been playing the MMORPG, however, earlier today Zack stated that his interest in the game is going downhill.

During the initial moments of his recent livestream, Asmongold shed some light on how his subreddit ended up getting filled with posts about Final Fantasy XIV and how some fans would only want him to play that one game aside from the others.

Asmongold addressed some of the concerns the fans had regarding him not liking Final Fantasy XIV and stated:

"And then also like, there's been a lot of conversation as to like whether I actually like it or not, I don't like this. This... I will be totally honest, it makes me less; it makes me not want to play the game."

Asmongold talks about why he does not like playing Final Fantasy XIV on stream

The Twitch sensation hosted an eight-hour-long stream earlier today and surprised his fans by playing Fall Guys with McconnellRet.

Before starting to play the game, the One True King co-founder spent the initial hours of his stream interacting with his fans and reacting to some of the trending posts on the internet.

While browsing his subreddit, the World of Warcraft gamer noticed that his forum was filled with FFXIV posts and took the opportunity to discuss why he does not like playing Final Fantasy XIV as compared to other games:

"The thing is, I don't want it to be like another one of the situations where, like, my stream turns into a Final Fantasy stream. I don't want to do that where you know, like, every post is about Final Fantasy on my Reddit, everything else is down-voted then like, whenever I'm not playing it, people are mad."

He then added:

"If I'm doing, if I'm just like you know, watching videos or like, reacting to stuff, then people are mad. It's like, I just... I don't want to do that again. It becomes very constraining if that makes sense."

After addressing fan concerns regarding him not liking the game, Asmongold provided an analogy and stated that his streaming content could exist in two different scenarios.

The first being when he plays a game and does something that he enjoys and his community has fun, and the other situation being when he plays a game that he generally enjoys but fans constantly fight and argue in hopes of molding the streamer's opinions.

Asmongold soon concluded talking about the subject by mentioning how quitting Classic World of Warcraft was the best decision he made.

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comment section was filled with more than 3,000 fan reactions, and some of the most relevant fan comments were along these lines:

Zack is one of the most popular content creators on the livestreaming platform who began his online career by uploading World of Warcraft gameplay guides on YouTube.

