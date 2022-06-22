“Looks like 800% value to me” - Asmongold mocks World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s pre-purchase content

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-purchase announcement during a recent livestream and did not approve of the bonus content present in the more expensive tier of the game.

A few minutes after viewing the pre-purchase bonuses, the Twitch content creator realized that the bundle cost $90. The said price of the upcoming MMORPG expansion shocked Asmongold, and he went on to mock Blizzard's recent practice by stating:

"Looks like 800% value to me, boys! I'm in!"

Asmongold reacts to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-purchase announcement

Blizzard Entertainment took the gaming community by surprise on June 21 by announcing that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-purchase had gone live.

Fans will now be able to buy the 10th expansion of the game, and it has been divided into the following tiers:

Base Edition - $49.99

Heroic Edition - $69.00

Epic Edition - $89.99

🛒 blizz.ly/3xq8Cpo Pre-purchase the Dragonflight Epic Edition and get instant access to:30 Days of Game TimeTangled Dreamweaver MountWings of Awakening TransmogLevel 60 Character BoostAnd more! Pre-purchase the Dragonflight Epic Edition and get instant access to:⏳ 30 Days of Game Time🐉 Tangled Dreamweaver Mount🌟 Wings of Awakening Transmog ⬆️ Level 60 Character Boost➕ And more! 🛒 blizz.ly/3xq8Cpo https://t.co/5L5gCwwBdr

The One True King (OTK) co-founder reacted to the same announcement and provided his thoughts. As he read out the tweet on his stream, he stated:

"Um, Blizzard has just put out a tweet. Pre-purchase the Dragonflight Epic Edition and get instant access to 30 days of game time."

He opened up the game's promotional images on another browser tab and reacted to it in a more sarcastic manner:

"So you get special dragon wings, that's really cool, and a little special hat, that's even cooler. You get that mount there, look at that, wow! That's some high-quality art!"

Timestamp: 03:44:40

The streamer elicited the following ironic response once he came to know the exorbitant price for the Epic Edition of the game:

"And it's only $90? It's only $90, guys. Holy s**t! We can get it right now! This is amazing! Holy f**k, it's only 90 bucks! Okay!"

Asmongold continued to react to more videos before starting to play Final Fantasy XIV.

Fans react to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's pre-purchase announcement

More than 300 fans were present in the YouTube comment section, and several fans were not happy with the pricing structure of the upcoming WoW expansion.

Fans provide their take on the pre-purchase announcement (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

The pre-purchase announcement was a featured post on the game's official subreddit r/WoW, and Redditors were worried to find out that the game is scheduled to be launched later this year.

WoW players on the subreddit, too, were not delighted to see the price increase.

In a nutshell, the pre-purchase announcement was not well received by the gaming and streaming community, and fans were hoping the game would launch in better conditions as compared to WoW: Battle for Azeroth and WoW: Shadowlands.

