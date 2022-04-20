World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion - New location, race/class combo, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will be the latest expansion that will look to increase the players' experience. The upcoming expansion will add many new things, including races and regions.

Following the announcement on April 19, Blizzard has showcased the ambition for the franchise, which continues to be actively supported. Dragonflight is set to add dragons to the game, among many outstanding features.

World of Warcraft is an MMO that has been in existence for nearly two decades now. It was initially released in 2004 and went global in 2005, and Blizzard has continuously added new content and expansions to grow the game.

Dragonflight is the next major expansion announced since the release of Shadowlands in 2020. While not all the details have been announced, Blizzard has given out a lot of important information to the players.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight brings dragons and new content

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will take players to the Dragon Isles as they will be able to play a new race and class combo in the form of powerful Dracthyr Evokers. The latest events will see mythical forces brew up trouble in the Dragon Isles, which has led the dragons to call on the heroes to solve the crisis.

Dracthyr Evokers will allow players to tinker flexibly with their roles as they can switch between damage dealers and healers. Players will be able to use their dragons to do damage while they can resort to their mystical abilities to heal their allies.

As for the dragons, each user will receive a new flight option with a drake companion. They can use these creatures to travel and fight with a chance to train them as they proceed through the expansion.

The President of Blizzard Entertainment, Mike Ybarra, had promising words for fans about the upcoming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion.

"Players have been eager to revisit World of Warcraft's high-fantasy roots, and they're going to find just that in Dragonflight, with a deeper exploration of Warcraft's iconic dragons and a thrilling adventure into their legendary homeland."

All confirmed features of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion

Dragon Isles

Gamers will be able to discover new lands on their quest, which will have a level cap of 70. The Dragon Isles will offer players the option to travel through four zones, with each having its own nature — Waking Shores, Ohn'ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.

💫 Merciful 💫 | ENVtuber @MercifulEmma The hope I have for the future of World of Warcraft is huge. Watching this cinematic and deep dive of Dragonflight gave me such a warm and tingly feeling. I look forward to exploring the Dragon Isles and rebuilding the Dragonflights! #WoWDragonflight The hope I have for the future of World of Warcraft is huge. Watching this cinematic and deep dive of Dragonflight gave me such a warm and tingly feeling. I look forward to exploring the Dragon Isles and rebuilding the Dragonflights! #WoWDragonflight https://t.co/Z7np25prMg

New class/race combo

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Dracthyr Evokers will be the first of its kind in the game. Players will be able to fly, train and fight with dragons as they will master the art of dragon-riding. Based on their builds, players will be able to play as damage dealers or healers, which offers flexibility.

Improved professions and talent systems

The upcoming expansion is not just about new regions and dragons. The existing talent system will be changed, and the new one will allow players to make effective choices at all levels.

Players will also get new tools and equipment to hone their crafting skills. There will be player-driven work orders, new professional equipment, and an all-new specialization system.

Overall, it will be fascinating for the players with what Blizzard has in store. The expansion and its contents are in development, and players will need to wait to learn about potential release dates.

Blizzard has informed that more news will be available as development nears completion. Once the expansion comes, it will be exciting to see how the new race/class combo works and how well dragons fit as companions.

