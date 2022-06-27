“One f***ing tweet!” - Asmongold reacts to Diablo Immortal allegedly getting banned in China 

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" recently came across a post on Reddit claiming that Diablo Immortal has allegedly been banned in China.

It seems like the controversy surrounding Blizzard Entertainment's new mobile title does not seem to have stopped. According to some Reddit posts, Diablo Immortal has reportedly been banned in the country due to a politically sensitive tweet.

Zack reacted to a Reddit post along the same lines and was shocked to see that one Twitter thread managed to get the game banned:

"One f***ing tweet! This is what it's really like!"

Asmongold shocked to hear about China's ban against Diablo Immortal due to a Twitter thread

The One True King (OTK) co-founder hosted a regular gaming and reaction stream earlier today. While browsing his subreddit (r/Asmongold), Zack came across a speculative post stating that Diablo Immortal has been banned in China due to some controversial tweets.

The Austin, Texas native started reading out the post to help his audience understand the crux of the matter:

"Diablo Immortal was banned in China due to their Weibo account making a post mocking Xi Jinping and uh... there's a guy who works in Diablo Immortal's marketing team, who had access to official social media account, did something very senstitive."

He continued reading the Reddit post:

"He used the Diablo Immortal official account to post a thread which contain- which complains or contains- I don't know, 'When would the bear,' implying Chairman Xi fall off the seat. That's why Diablo Immortal marketing was completely shut down in China!"

(Timestamp: 01:31:00)

Zack moved on to reading the final paragraph of the post which talked about a rumor pertaining to the Chinese developer NetEase, and the speculative impact the ban of Diablo Immortal would have on other Blizzard games:

"The rumor says that NetEase will not get any license for game publishing in the following three whole years. If that's true, this will also affect Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and WoW: Dragonflight, and it might even force Blizzard to change their cooperator in China Mainland."

The World of Warcraft gamer continued with his stream as he soon moved on to reading the reactions in the comment section of the Reddit post.

Fans provide their thoughts on Asmongold's reaction

More than 700 reactions were present in the YouTube comment section. Several fans were happy to hear that Blizzard's game was allegedly banned in China for all the wrong reasons. Some of the most relevant fan comments said:

Fans provide their take on Diablo Immortal getting banned in China (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

At the time of writing this, Blizzard Entertainment did not provide any statements or confirm that Diablo Immortal has been banned in China due to a politically sensitive tweet.

