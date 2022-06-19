Watch: Asmongold tries out "Diablo Immortal $25 Rift Simulator" and gets a 5 Star Legendary Gem

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" came across a fan-made Diablo Immortal $25 Rift Simulator and ended up getting a 5 Star Legendary Gem on his third attempt.

Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal are the main source of getting the infamous legendary gems present in the game. Almost every Diablo Immortal player looks forward to getting the item, however, it requires the players to spend real-world money to acquire the overpowered gems.

A Redditor (u/buzzycat) developed a simulator that impersonated the game's controversial system. During a recent stream, Zack tried out the fan-made Rift Simulator and was stunned to see how well it worked.

Asmongold plays the "free" Diablo Immortal Elder Rift

Several Twitch streamers continue to play the free-to-play Diablo mobile game on their respective channels. However, Zack recently announced that he had quit the game due to its predatory monetization systems.

As he was doing a Reddit recap during his recent stream, the World of Warcraft gamer stumbled upon a post titled "Somebody (u/buzzycat) made a $25 Rift simulator for those who don't have wallets... I got one at 1690. Nice."

The streamer didn't understand the gist of the post at first, but he soon began giggling after opening the simulator on a different browser tab. Fans present in his Twitch chat asked the streamer to play the simulated version of Rifts on stream.

Timestamp: 01:10:50

Asmongold's initial reaction after starting the simulator was:

"All right, let's go. Oh! Bonus, bonus, bonus! Wait... It actually is..."

The content creator was gifted a 5 Star Legendary Gem on his third attempt. The lucky incident made the streamer want to install the game once more:

"Bro! Bro, I'm reinstalling it right now. I'm going to reinstall it right now! I actually just got one. Wait, I literally just got one. Like, I'm going to reinstall that s**t right this second, man! But, oh my god. I got one in three rolls?"

He sarcastically stated:

"Boys! Diablo Immortal is back on the menu! Oh my god! Wow, great game, this is crazy! What the f**k!

Asmongold continued to roll more Rifts until he found another 5 Star Legendary Gem after spending $1,000 in virtual currency.

Fans react to the streamer trying out Diablo Immortal Rift Simulator

The YouTube comment section was bustling with fan reactions as more than 500 fans flocked in to provide their take. A fan claimed that they had spent close to $4,500 to get a 5 Star Legendary Gem in-game.

Fans provide their take on Diablo Immortal (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some fans even went on to say that the simulator was more fun to play as compared to the actual mobile game. Recently, Twitch streamer Quin69 had to spend NZD $25,165 to get his first 5 Star Legendary Gem in Diablo Immortal.

