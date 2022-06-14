“What is this dogs**t game, bro?”- Quin69’s Diablo Immortal progress gets hampered after the game glitches several times

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" continued his Diablo Immortal journey during a recent livestream. However, things didn't go as planned, and certain glitches hampered the content creator's game progression.

During a recent broadcast, the content creator was trying to make his way through a dungeon, but the game glitched out several times, causing his character to fall through the floor. This forced him to keep restarting the playthrough.

Quin69 was frustrated when his character fell through the floor after using a skill. He stated:

"What is this dogs**t game, bro? I actually can't complete my quest!"

Quin69 unable to complete Diablo Immortal quest due to a glitch

The World of Warcraft gamer has been playing the controversial Blizzard game since its release. To spice up his streaming content, Quin decided to set up a "spend counter" to track the amount of money he has spent on microtransactions in the game.

A few days ago, the streamer ironically celebrated not getting any 5-star Legendary gems after spending a colossal amount of NZD $10,000.

The New Zealand-based streamer had another frustrating moment while playing Diablo Immortal earlier today. He was looking forward to completing a quest by going through The Realm of Damnation.

After he loaded into the dungeon, his character seemingly fell through the floor and ended up falling to the depths of the game. The weird interaction elicited the following sarcastic reaction from the streamer:

"This game's great, all right? This game is fine."

(Timestamp: 00:21:58)

Quin tried to use some abilities to reset his character's position, but his efforts were in vain. He then resorted to teleporting back to the entrance of the dungeon. The streamer began his playthrough once again, and the same glitch popped up a second time.

The content creator did not hold himself back and started blasting the game by saying:

"Oh, my god! Wait, I literally can't even attack the f***ing mobs without even glitching through the f***ing floor, bro!"

Quin69 went on to mention that he has spent more than NZD $15,000 on the game and is still unable to have a smooth gaming session:

"I spent $16,000 on this goddamn dogs**t a** game, bro. Like, holy f**k."

He loaded the same level once again to see if the floor would continue to glitch. Unsurprisingly, the glitch was triggered once again, and the streamer fell to the depths for the third time in a row.

Quin reset his character and tried to pass through the bridge once more. Luckily, the floor didn't bug out this time, and he continued to play the game.

Fans react to Quin69's Diablo Immortal gameplay

The streamer's clip received more than 40 comments on r/LivestreamFail, and fans grabbed the opportunity to make fun of the mobile game.

Redditors were shocked to see the exorbitant amount of money the streamer had spent on the free-to-play ARPG.

Quin69 is an avid fan of games produced by Blizzard Entertainment and has played WoW for more than 5,800 hours on his Twitch channel. Aside from playing multiplayer games, the streamer has also played single-player titles like Dark Souls 3 and Elden Ring.

