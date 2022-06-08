Diablo Immortal guide: What is Combat Rating and how to increase it?

Combat rating in Diablo Immortal is one of the more complex systems in the game, and it could take some time for players to understand its nuances. It is visible in the attributes section and can be seen in "Secondary Attributes."

Combat rating might not be straightforward, as multiple factors determine the score. More importantly, players have to fully understand the system, as it will allow them to increase their combat rating properly.

Several factors determine how strong a player's character is in Diablo Immortal. Players have to focus on growing the strength of their character to improve their chances in endgame content.

Some mechanisms, like legendary gems, can cost a lot for any player. Thus, it is all the more important for players to understand the combat rating, as it will ensure that they are not ruining the scope to get more rewards.

Diablo Immortal's combat rating system is a mix of multiple factors

Four factors determine combat rating in Diablo Immortal, including the following:

Gear rarity

Gear score

Equipped Gems

The state of the Helliquary

These four factors combine to determine combat rating, which directly reflects the player's performance in combat. Combat rating is a score that determines how much a player damages their enemies. If a player's combat rating is significantly higher than their enemies, the enemy will receive much more damage.

Similarly, enemies also have a combat rating that can influence the battle. For example, enemies with more combat ratings will cause more damage to players.

This makes combat rating very important in Diablo Immortal. Taking on enemies with fewer combat ratings will allow players to play easily. Doing the opposite will make things much more difficult.

There are also certain raids and dungeons which will require a minimum amount of combat rating. All of this makes it important for players to improve their combat rating, which goes back to the four determining factors.

How to improve combat rating in Diablo Immortal?

The easy process of increasing combat ratings focuses on the four factors mentioned above.

Gear Rarity: For a layman, rarer gears will have higher combat ratings due to better power, combat stats, etc. Rare gears also allow players to upgrade and increase their ranks. All of this results in the player getting a better combat rating.

Gear Score: As mentioned in the point mentioned above, upgrading gears results in higher ranks. These ranks translate into higher combat ratings. When switching the gears, players will also get the option to transfer the ranks if that's applicable.

Gems: Gems have the strongest impact among all things in Diablo Immortal. While the rare gems are easier to get, the legendary ones have the biggest impact. However, any gem will increase the combat ratings of the players.

Helliquary: It will take some time for players to unlock the Helliquary, where many quests are available. Completing these quests offers perks and boosts to the players, which allows them to increase their combat rating.

It is advisable for players to concentrate on all four elements and not focus on a single factor. There are several ways to get gears in the game, and rank transfer means that players should not be afraid of building up a gear.

When it comes to gems, the best ones come from legendary crests. Unfortunately, these crests are extremely limited, and players, especially the free-to-play ones, should concentrate on the rare gems.

Finally, the combat rating of Diablo Immortal players does not necessarily depend on player levels. Hence, focusing on leveling up does not offer much when it comes to increasing their combat rating.

