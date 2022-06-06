Diablo Immortal mini-quest guide: What are bounties and how to cancel or abandon one

There are various methods using which players will be able to gain extra experience points in Diablo Immortal, with the daily bounties being some of the most profitable ways to do so.

Bounties are essentially mini-quests in the RPG title that allow players to pass some time as they make their way to the level 60 cap and look to invest points in the Paragon tree. For bounties, players will be required to take down some enemies to complete the quest, and with each bounty, players will have access to different perks, as well as face various difficulty levels.

As no two bounties are the same, players might, at times, accidentally bite off more than they can chew, and accept a mini-quest to slay enemies that their gear score is not at all equipped for.

Hence, today’s guide will go over what bounties actually are in Diablo Immortal, and how players can look to abandon or cancel one if they accidentally booted one up.

How do bounties work in Diablo Immortal?

As mentioned, bounties are mini-quests or rather side-quests in the game, which can be first unlocked once players have completed the Charsi’s tutorial in the Palace Courtyard in Westmarch.

After completing the tutorial, players will then need to go to the Bounty Board, where they will find Derek, the NPC who assigns the bounties. The missions typically range from slaying animals to taking down large monsters, and there are a number of creatures who have their names listed on the board.

After completing each bounty, Derek will provide players with a reward, and one can get their hands on eight such rewards on a daily basis. Only 8 bounty completions are allowed each day, with the bounty list rotating and resetting with new targets every Monday.

How to abandon a bounty in Diablo Immortal

Occasionally, they may be some incredibly difficult bounties on the board that players with a low gear score will not be able to complete. Other bounties such as Clearing the Cobwebs can be very time-consuming, where players are tasked with defeating 50 spiders in Cemetery.

Fortunately, the RPG title does allow players to cancel bounties that they do not want to do by simply abandoning or canceling that quest. To do so, Diablo Immortal players will first be required to:

Make their way to the menu dialog which is on the top right corner of the screen.

Players will then need to open the quest menu by clicking on the quest option.

There, they will need to select the 'Bounties' option.

After doing so, players will automatically get the option to “Abandon Bounty”, and with just one click, they will be able to cancel it.

Quests like the Bird of Prey are the easiest, and it’s preferred that players spend more time completing easier bounties instead of some of the more difficult and time-consuming ones on the board.

