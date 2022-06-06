Diablo Immortal guide: How to unlock and use Legacy of Horadrim vessels

There are several elements in Diablo Immortal that players will have to master to strengthen their character. The free-to-play title has several aspects that affect the overall gameplay.

Several elements, including the legendary gems, have been criticized for being pay-to-win. The Legacy of Horadrim, by contrast, requires players to find different vessels that are spread all over the game world.

There are different character attributes in Diablo Immortal, and Legacy of Horadrim is useful when it comes to buffing secondary attributes.

As mentioned above, players will first need to find the vessels. Enemies heavily guard these vessels, and players will need to reach a certain level before they can use Legacy of Horadrim. Here's a detailed guide on the methods to unlock and use it to strengthen one's character.

Diablo Immortal players must reach a certain level to unlock Legacy of Horadrim

In Diablo Immortal, certain aspects are locked at a certain level before players can access them. The same applies to Legacy of Horadrim, as players will first need to reach level 49 in the game to use it.

Once the level has been reached, players will need to complete ten levels in the Challenge Rift. Players will be rewarded with Caldesann's Compassion upon completing the tenth level.

This is the first Legacy of Horadrim vessel, and it will unlock the feature in the codex. Players will be able to find more vessels from here on out and can use them to improve their characters.

The Legacy of Horadrim vessels will allow players to improve their secondary attributes

Each Legacy of Horadrim buffs different secondary attributes of a character in Diablo Immortal. Some of them affect one stat, while others amplify a couple of them. However, finding the vessels isn't enough, as players will need to take more steps to benefit from the vessels.

First, players will need to head to Westmarch. What follows are a couple of cutscenes and player conversations with Ibn Fahd's memory. Next, players will need to go to Ibn Fahd's sanctum, and from there, they must head to the north of the Elder Rift.

Once a player interacts with the statue, a path will be revealed, ultimately leading them to the sanctum. Present in the sanctum is a shrine with different sockets where the Legacy of Horadrim vessels must be placed. The first vessel players can put over here is Caldesann's Compassion.

The Caldesann's Compassion unlocks +9 Armor and +9 Armor Protection at the base level, which can be further enhanced. Additionally, there are nine Legacy of Horadrim vessels that can be found all over the game's world. These vessels can also be upgraded, which makes them even more beneficial.

Elements like legendary gems have an extremely pay-to-win nature in Diablo Immortal. Thankfully, this isn't the case for Legacy of Horadrim vessels. Instead, all nine vessels can be obtained by simply playing the game.

