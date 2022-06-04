What's the best class in Diablo Immortal?

Players can choose from six classes in Diablo Immortal, but only one of them reigns supreme.

This new entry in the Diablo franchise allows players to journey through its story completely alone or team up with a group of like-minded individuals to help save Sanctuary and make raids just a bit easier.

While solo play isn't a terrible idea, it is clear that the mobile-centric title has a focus on co-operative multiplayer. This makes the Crusader class the best available for party players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best Diablo Immortal Class is the Crusader

A look at a Crusader class character in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crusader is the most versatile class in Diablo Immortal. It has incredible area-of-effect attacks and abilities that buff the player and their allies, along with defensive capabilities, from having the highest base health in the game.

It is a brutal tank class that can stay fighting while dishing out some of the deadliest attacks available. The Crusader can be described as none other than a powerhouse.

Players can make it work solo or be the focal point of a party when it comes to taking out enemies and keeping the group alive. This is a great class for new players who want to get comfortable with the game, no matter their style of play.

Weaknesses do need to be discussed, however. Despite its ability to tank hits and massacre enemies, it does come with long cooldowns, low single target damage, and is very reliant on its skills rather than its basic attacks.

Compared to all of the other classes in Diablo Immortal, those weaknesses are extremely easy to work around. Having a good team to back up the Crusader while waiting for a cooldown to end will ensure its role remains intact.

Crusader skills

The Crusader has skills that support itself and its allies (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here is every Crusader skill so players know what they are getting into with it in Diablo Immortal and what makes it the best class available:

Punish : Strike an enemy to deal damage and gain Hardened Senses, which increasing the Block Chance by 30% for two seconds.

: Strike an enemy to deal damage and gain Hardened Senses, which increasing the Block Chance by 30% for two seconds. Sacred Fire : Ignite the air with holy flames, dealing damage to one direct enemy, and 25% of that to all other enemies in the path.

: Ignite the air with holy flames, dealing damage to one direct enemy, and 25% of that to all other enemies in the path. Spinning Shield : Hurl a spinning shield to inflict damage and pull enemies in when it returns dealing even more damage.

: Hurl a spinning shield to inflict damage and pull enemies in when it returns dealing even more damage. Sweep Attack : Sweep a mystical flail, dealing damage. It can be charged to increase its range and will knock enemies back if fully charged.

: Sweep a mystical flail, dealing damage. It can be charged to increase its range and will knock enemies back if fully charged. Shield Glare : Light erupts from the shield, dealing damage and blinding enemies that are facing the Crusader.

: Light erupts from the shield, dealing damage and blinding enemies that are facing the Crusader. Falling Sword : Impale a sword into the ground, dealing damage over five seconds to all enemies in the area. Activate the attack again to launch into the air and crash down to dish out further damage.

: Impale a sword into the ground, dealing damage over five seconds to all enemies in the area. Activate the attack again to launch into the air and crash down to dish out further damage. Draw and Quarter : Mount a horse for five seconds, increasing movement speed by 60%, and negating all movement impairments during this time.

: Mount a horse for five seconds, increasing movement speed by 60%, and negating all movement impairments during this time. Consecration : Consecrate the ground, dealing area-of-affect damage for six seconds.

: Consecrate the ground, dealing area-of-affect damage for six seconds. Judgment : Pass judgement on enemies, dealing damage and slowing them by 50% for three seconds. The center of the area will then explode dealing additional damage and stunning those who are hit.

: Pass judgement on enemies, dealing damage and slowing them by 50% for three seconds. The center of the area will then explode dealing additional damage and stunning those who are hit. Holy Banner : Plant a holy banner to increase allies' Critical Hit Chance by 100% for 11.2 seconds.

: Plant a holy banner to increase allies' Critical Hit Chance by 100% for 11.2 seconds. Shield Charge : Charge forward with the shield, pushing enemies, and inflicting damage. Anyone pushed back into terrain will be stunned for three seconds.

: Charge forward with the shield, pushing enemies, and inflicting damage. Anyone pushed back into terrain will be stunned for three seconds. Sacred Chain : Throw holy chains, bouncing them between enemies, striking up to six targets, and dealing damage to each. Enemies are stunned for eight seconds.

: Throw holy chains, bouncing them between enemies, striking up to six targets, and dealing damage to each. Enemies are stunned for eight seconds. Condemn : Release a massive explosion to deal damage after three seconds or detonate early for less damage in a smaller area.

: Release a massive explosion to deal damage after three seconds or detonate early for less damage in a smaller area. Conjuration of Light: Call down a beam of holy light that grants damage immunity to the Crusader and nearby allies for three seconds.

Focuses on Strength, Fortitude, Vitality, and Willpower stats while utilizing the above Diablo Immortal skills will make the Crusader a huge threat to any AI-controlled or player-controlled enemy in the game.

Just looking at those skills proves why it is the best class in the game, with its ability to strike quickly and heavily, all while ensuring allies remain just as strong as the Crusader itself.

