How to join PvP in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has a handful of multiplayer options, including the chance to engage in PvP combat.

Aside from joining clans to venture with friends, players can go into the PvP modes to fight others. There's nothing friendly about these brawls as the goal is to decimate the opposition.

Diablo Immortal players can jump straight into the PvP Battleground section of the game or take on an even tougher challenge with the end-game PvP mode known as Cycle of Strife.

How to play PvP in Diablo Immortal

Players are able to join clans and engage in clan-based warfare in the game. They can also randomly join up with another party to take on the basic PVP mode found in the mobile title.

It is as simple as loading into the game, navigating to the PvP mode the player wants to join on the menu, and selecting it. From there, they'll be assigned to a PvP battle and will need to be ready for a fight.

The different PvP modes in Diablo Immortal

When players make the choice to battle in a PvP scenario, they'll have to make one additional choice. They will need to decide exactly what type of PvP mode they want to play.

PvP Battleground

Diablo Immortal players can choose to play attack or defense (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The PvP Battleground is the most common option. This basic PvP mode sees players visit the Immortal Overlook in Westmarch. Two teams of eight battle it out for supremacy.

PvP Battleground has a simple attacker vs. defender format. The attackers aim to destroy the Ancient Heart and defeat other players along the way. The defenders have the opposite goal of stopping the destruction of the Ancient Heart.

Cycle of Strife

The Cycle of Strife is a premier PvP mode in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Cycle of Strife is an end-game PvP mode and is much more complex than PvP Battleground. Only certain players will be able to participate in the Cycle of Strife once they reach the appropriate part of Diablo Immortal.

Here is how players can join Cycle of Strife:

Players must join a Dark Clan

A lottery is used to determine who may join

Speak with the mysterious Patron at the Westmarch tavern to register for the lottery at 12.00 PM, 6.00 PM, and 9.00 PM

Winners are taken to a bcak room to fight three Champions

Those who win the battle against the Champions become a Shadow

The lottery can then be used to fill the clan with members

Playing the lottery again, and winning, rewards Akeba's Signet which can be used to invite others to the Dark Clan without them needing to play the lottery

Once a lucky player makes it into a Dark Clan, the Cycle of Strife mode can be accessed. It has its own sub-modes which pit Shadows vs. Immortals. The sub-modes are:

Vault Raids : Immortals can store their treasures in a vault. The Shadows can raid those vaults to steal the treasures. Immortal players are tasked with defending their vaults.

: Immortals can store their treasures in a vault. The Shadows can raid those vaults to steal the treasures. Immortal players are tasked with defending their vaults. Rite of Exile : This is a Dark Clan vs. Dark Clan mode. Several clans compete to see which one is worthy of taking on the Immortals.

: This is a Dark Clan vs. Dark Clan mode. Several clans compete to see which one is worthy of taking on the Immortals. The Challenge of the Immortal: The top Dark Clan, consisting of up to 30 players, takes on a single Immortal player who has been made into a powerful raid boss. The winner of this battle will become, or stay, Immortal.

Only a select handful of players will get to experience the Cycle of Strife in Diablo Immortal. Just keep playing the lottery and participate in PvP Battleground to scratch the PvP itch in the meantime.

