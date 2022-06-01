How to play co-op multiplayer in Diablo Immortal

Activision Blizzard’s Diablo Immortal is releasing on June 2, 2022, and one of the most interesting and fun aspects of it is playing it in the co-op multiplayer mode. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this, with the game even rewarding people for playing together.

Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to do so, and there are a few different party styles that players can join. But how do players do it? Here’s how co-op multiplayer works in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal will launch in most regions on June 2, but some may see it populate on servers even sooner.



Diablo Immortal has three main ways to take part in co-op

Why would players get into multiplayer in Diablo Immortal? Perhaps the best reward is more rewards! Interestingly, the game incentivizes players to work together. Simply receiving more rewards for playing together is more than enough reason to group up in this latest Diablo offering.

So, when players combine forces in dungeons, they get to clear them much faster as well. Players can designate roles on the team, such as direct damage to the boss, players who must focus on huge, sweeping AOE attacks, and more. This makes leveling up and gathering loot far more efficient. But what kind of parties are there?

Players can group together in the co-op campaign and grind through the content together, provided they aren't in Belgium or the Netherlands. They can also team up with each other in PVP, and both these options are equally enjoyable and satisfying.

Multiplayer options

Join a Clan

Join a Warband

Join a Proximity Party

Clans are a big part of the modern Diablo experience and have been brought back in Diablo Immortal. Clans can host up to 100 players at once, and in-game work builds the Clan’s reputation. The group can also unlock Clan achievements, and founding a Clan costs 100,000 gold. If a player is looking to join a clan and form parties that way, it can be found on the top-left of the screen in the menu.

Players can form parties with members of their clan and head into the game's world to do battle with fellow clanmates to vanquish the forces of evil. Additionally, they also have the option of Warbands. A Warband is a group of the same players, up to 8, who always fight together.

Once players reach the Westmarch, there’s an NPC that grants access to the Warband camp. From there, players can be invited to come together. Warbands are more for players who have a regular group that they want to play with, and it’s easy enough to use this to communicate and prepare for their adventures.

Another option is to simply play in the area the player wants to form a party in. Proximity parties are pretty easy to set up as well. Simply walk up to a part of an area where other players are hanging out. A prompt will come up to invite them to a party, or request to join a party that’s already in progress.

When Diablo Immortal launches on June 2, 2022, the forces of evil arise once again on both mobile and PC, and there are several different ways to work together in the game. Through these three methods, people can form parties and play co-op, whether they prefer PVP or PVE.

