Diablo Immortal: Complete list of regional servers, language options, and more

Diablo Immortal brings the next chapter of the series as players will be able to enjoy an exciting game at no additional cost. The upcoming title will be released quite soon, and it will be completely free-to-play.

Moreover, the game, originally designed for mobile phones, will now have crossplay benefits. Players will be able to play on both PC and mobile. Furthermore, there will be crossplay and cross-save, which will allow players to play on different platforms without losing progression.

Diablo Immortal will look to build on the success of previous games and enhance the experience. Players will be able to play together as they take on different bosses to unlock different gears and build up their characters.

This makes selecting the correct server important as Blizzard has made arrangements for several. These servers are divided across regions, and they likely won't be changeable. Hence, it becomes essential for the players to choose the servers properly.

Diablo Immortal servers are divided into regions and servers

Diablo Immortal players can choose from different regions. They can even select according to different languages if they want to play Diablo Immortal in a language other than English.

North America: West

Caldesann

Kanai

Eternal Crown

Deckard Cain

Zoltun Kulle

Sand Scorpions

Stormshield

Old Growth

The Soulstones

Khalim's Will

The Gidbinn

Cult of Damnation

Purus the Decimator

Black Abyss

The Triune

Dry Steppes

Amber Blades

Halls of the Blind

Star of Azkaranth

Wailing Beast

Heart of the Oak

Crescent Moon

Call to Arms

Chains of Honor

Hand of Justice

Breath of the Dying

Pandemonium

Burning Hells

End of Days

North America: East

Sin War

Prime Evils

Tree of Inifuss

Soul Siphon

Sandro the Mouth

The Malus

Iceburn Tear

The Worldstone

Helliquary

Silver Spire

Plains of Despair

Arcane Sanctuary

The Curator

The Fallen

Risen Dead

Darkening of Tristram

Greed

The Last Vestige

Meshif

Ureh

Albrecht

Lysander

Wirt

Hadriel

Mask of Jeram

Arkaine's Valor

Doombringer

Town Portal

Eternal Conflict

South America (Spanish)

Mephisto

Rathma

Navair

Bul-Kathos

Viz-jaq'taar

Viz-Jun

South America (Portuguese)

Flavie

Akara

Asylla

Xul

Oza

Belial

Izilech

Jondo

Gorgothra

Elzix

Europe (English)

Dark Exile

Arreat Summit

Sightless Eye

The Unspoken

Angiris Council

Blood Rose

The Countess

Talva Silvertongue

The Butcher

Stone of Jordan

The Void

Cathedral of Light

Archbishop Lazarus

Dark Wanderer

The Hellforge

The Ancients

Trade Consortium

Yshari Sanctum

Gharbad the Weak

The Borderlands

The Martyr

Sea of Light

Crystal Arch

Diamond Gates

Thorned Hulk

Wood Wraith

Oblivion Knight

Throne of Destruction

Stygian Fury

Europe (French)

Skarn

Dravec

Charsi

Leoric

Ammuit

Esu

Europe (German)

El'Druin

Tabri

Vizjerei

Hemlir

Segithis

Akeba

Europe (Spanish)

Zatham

Fara

Europe (Italian)

Talus'ar

Sescheron

Europe (Polish)

Cathan

Itherael

East Asia (Korean)

Rayek

Lethes

Tal Rasha

Tassi

Vataos

Daedessa

Askari

Kashya

Zaka

Sargoth

Namari

Ennead

Que-Hegan

Griswold

Harlequin Crest

Cydaea

Oceania

Baal

Bloodsworn

It's quite clear what kind of choices Diablo Immortal players can choose from when it comes to servers. There is also a possible chance for the servers to be increased in some regions based on the overall reception of the game.

