Diablo Immortal: Complete list of regional servers, language options, and more

Diablo Immortal brings the next chapter of the series as players will be able to enjoy an exciting game at no additional cost. The upcoming title will be released quite soon, and it will be completely free-to-play.
Moreover, the game, originally designed for mobile phones, will now have crossplay benefits. Players will be able to play on both PC and mobile. Furthermore, there will be crossplay and cross-save, which will allow players to play on different platforms without losing progression.
Diablo Immortal will look to build on the success of previous games and enhance the experience. Players will be able to play together as they take on different bosses to unlock different gears and build up their characters.
This makes selecting the correct server important as Blizzard has made arrangements for several. These servers are divided across regions, and they likely won't be changeable. Hence, it becomes essential for the players to choose the servers properly.
Diablo Immortal servers are divided into regions and servers
Diablo Immortal players can choose from different regions. They can even select according to different languages if they want to play Diablo Immortal in a language other than English.
North America: West
- Caldesann
- Kanai
- Eternal Crown
- Deckard Cain
- Zoltun Kulle
- Sand Scorpions
- Stormshield
- Old Growth
- The Soulstones
- Khalim's Will
- The Gidbinn
- Cult of Damnation
- Purus the Decimator
- Black Abyss
- The Triune
- Dry Steppes
- Amber Blades
- Halls of the Blind
- Star of Azkaranth
- Wailing Beast
- Heart of the Oak
- Crescent Moon
- Call to Arms
- Chains of Honor
- Hand of Justice
- Breath of the Dying
- Pandemonium
- Burning Hells
- End of Days
North America: East
- Sin War
- Prime Evils
- Tree of Inifuss
- Soul Siphon
- Sandro the Mouth
- The Malus
- Iceburn Tear
- The Worldstone
- Helliquary
- Silver Spire
- Plains of Despair
- Arcane Sanctuary
- The Curator
- The Fallen
- Risen Dead
- Darkening of Tristram
- Greed
- The Last Vestige
- Meshif
- Ureh
- Albrecht
- Lysander
- Wirt
- Hadriel
- Mask of Jeram
- Arkaine's Valor
- Doombringer
- Town Portal
- Eternal Conflict
South America (Spanish)
- Mephisto
- Rathma
- Navair
- Bul-Kathos
- Viz-jaq'taar
- Viz-Jun
South America (Portuguese)
- Flavie
- Akara
- Asylla
- Xul
- Oza
- Belial
- Izilech
- Jondo
- Gorgothra
- Elzix
Europe (English)
- Dark Exile
- Arreat Summit
- Sightless Eye
- The Unspoken
- Angiris Council
- Blood Rose
- The Countess
- Talva Silvertongue
- The Butcher
- Stone of Jordan
- The Void
- Cathedral of Light
- Archbishop Lazarus
- Dark Wanderer
- The Hellforge
- The Ancients
- Trade Consortium
- Yshari Sanctum
- Gharbad the Weak
- The Borderlands
- The Martyr
- Sea of Light
- Crystal Arch
- Diamond Gates
- Thorned Hulk
- Wood Wraith
- Oblivion Knight
- Throne of Destruction
- Stygian Fury
Europe (French)
- Skarn
- Dravec
- Charsi
- Leoric
- Ammuit
- Esu
Europe (German)
- El'Druin
- Tabri
- Vizjerei
- Hemlir
- Segithis
- Akeba
Europe (Spanish)
- Zatham
- Fara
Europe (Italian)
- Talus'ar
- Sescheron
Europe (Polish)
- Cathan
- Itherael
East Asia (Korean)
- Rayek
- Lethes
- Tal Rasha
- Tassi
- Vataos
- Daedessa
- Askari
- Kashya
- Zaka
- Sargoth
- Namari
- Ennead
- Que-Hegan
- Griswold
- Harlequin Crest
- Cydaea
Oceania
- Baal
- Bloodsworn
It's quite clear what kind of choices Diablo Immortal players can choose from when it comes to servers. There is also a possible chance for the servers to be increased in some regions based on the overall reception of the game.