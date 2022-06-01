When is Diablo immortal going live? Release date and time for all regions, system recommendations, and more

After years of waiting, Diablo Immortal is finally ready to go live, and fans are quite excited for the upcoming release. Announced back in 2019, the game has been in development for a long time. The roadmap has changed as the game was originally meant to be only for mobiles. However, Blizzard has changed its stance, and the upcoming release will be available on PCs and handhelds.

In an earlier video, the developers have given out a volume of important details. This includes, but isn't limited to, the game's release date and when fans can try it out. Moreover, there has also been important information about crossplay and progression.

It is important for players to be informed about the release time in their respective regions. This way, they will not have to waste any time waiting and can get to know when they can set out on their journey.

All important details regarding the release schedule of Diablo Immortal

The date is the first piece of information that was revealed. Diablo Immortal will go live on June 2 on both iOs and Android. The open beta on PC will also start on the same date as players will be able to enjoy both cross-progression and crossplay.

Here are the release times according to the different regions.

West Coast US: 10:00 AM PDT

East Coast US: 1:00 PM PDT

UK: 6:00 PM BST

India: 11:30 PM IST

Europe: 7 PM CEST

Unless there is any change, players should expect Diablo Immortal to be released on time.

With a change in direction, players will be able to enjoy the same progression on different devices. This will allow players to play Diablo Immortal in their homes and outside it. While the game will run on PCs, it is primarily a port of the mobile version.

Nevertheless, players need to meet the system requirements required to run the game on a PC.

Minimum

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Disk Space Requirement: 24GB

Recommended

Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel® Core i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Blizzard has also informed the requirements for Android and iOs for Diablo Immortal.

Android

Operating System: Android OS 5.0

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

Disk Space Requirement: 2.4GB (with a patch of an additional 10GB)

iOs

Operating System: iOS 11

Hardware: iPhone 6s

Disk Space Requirement: 3.3GB (with a patch of an additional 9.5GB)

What can fans expect from Diablo Immortal?

The latest game brings the very best of the series to the convenience of handheld devices. The game will be completely free-to-play, and players will be able to access the entire game without spending anything extra.

Players will be able to choose between different classes, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. They will then be able to customize their characters and level them up in their own way.

Different bosses and players will have to take on them solo or with others. Diablo Immortal will contain different gears, including iconic sets from Diablo III. More details will also be revealed once the game gets released, and it will be interesting to see how the franchise develops in this new direction.

