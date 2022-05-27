When will Diablo Immortal’s open beta release?

While Diablo Immortal was revealed a long time ago, many players are getting antsy as more information comes to light. The most notable trait of this new game is that it will be the first Diablo game to be available on mobile platforms, thereby exposing the game to a vastly different market.

Ever since the first entry in the franchise back in 1996, Diablo has been one of the gaming industry's most beloved series. For many, it is the first game that comes to mind when the topic of top-down dungeon crawler RPGs comes up in video game conversations. As such, the game has earned its positive reputation.

With the new installment requiring no introduction among hardcore video game fans, both returning veterans and new players alike are excited for the release. However, what many players may not know is the exact time this game is hitting the live market. So, when can players get their first taste of this long-awaited title?

The release of Diablo Immortal: What we know so far

A screenshot taken from Diablo Immortal's gameplay trailer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While there is no word on the official launch of the game as of this writing, an open beta will be available soon for iOS, Android, and PC players. Pre-registration can be done on each platform's respective app store or on Battle.net for PC players. Pre-loading will be possible on these platforms as well.

Due to time zone differences, the game's open beta will be available on June 3, 2022 in some Asian countries despite being available on June 2, 2022 everywhere else. While players can start preloading Diablo Immortal on their devices, the game will be unplayable until June 2, 2022 at 10:00 am PDT.

Also, some countries in the Asia-Pacific region will not get a chance to play Diablo Immortal until June 22, 2022. To make matters more complex, the game will only be in open beta on PC in Vietnam. However, players in these regions will be receiving exclusive servers, which should soften the blow of the later release date.

Aside from the release dates for the open beta, we have also received more news about the game. One of the most highly anticipated details surrounding it is the classes that players will get to play as. Like many other online RPGs, Diablo has always given players a wide variety of classes to pick from when starting a playthrough.

Fans of Diablo 3 will be elated to know that most of the classes in that entry will return for Diablo Immortal. Even expansion-exclusive classes will be made available from day one as part of the base game. However, one of these classes, Witch Doctor, did not make the cut.

Another convenient detail that players will be happy to know is that the game will have cross progression. This means that players can take their progress from the mobile versions of the game to the PC version as long as they have their Battle.net account linked to both devices.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee