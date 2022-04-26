When does the Diablo Immortal PC beta start? How to participate, system requirements, and more

The Diablo Immortal PC beta is finally set to arrive after a long time in the making, and Blizzard has made an exciting announcement. The upcoming game will be a new addition to the Diablo series, which is regarded by many as the best ARPG series.

Initially announced in 2018, Diablo Immortal was going to be a mobile game and would only be available on iOS and Android. However, there has been a change of plans.

Earlier on April 25, Blizzard gave out all the details of Diablo Immortal in a developer reveal. With a change in plans, the game will now be available on mobile and PC.

Both versions will launch on the same day, but the Diablo Immortal PC beta will be in an open testing period with continued progression. With that being said, here are all the essential details that players need to remember.

All important details about the Diablo Immortal PC beta

First things first, the Diablo Immortal PC beta will launch on June 2, 2022. It's the exact date when the mobile version will launch for full release. While the PC version will be an open beta test, players will be able to carry their progression to the final version.

Moreover, carrying progression will be extremely convenient as there will be cross-play and cross-save. With the cross-save feature, players will be able to switch effortlessly on the go and continue playing their favorite game.

The Diablo Immortal PC beta version is actually made with mobile in mind. Players should expect a toned-down version, but there's no shortage of features. The PC version will have the required resolution with full keyboard/mouse and controller support.

Players can register for the beta by clicking on the link in the embed:

Players will also need to know if their system is good enough to run the game. It's expected that the load won't be severe given that Diablo Immortal is primarily made as a mobile game. Thanks to the official website, this information is available to all players.

Minimum:

OS: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD™ FX-8100

Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD™ FX-8100 Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850, or Intel® HD Graphics 530

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850, or Intel® HD Graphics 530 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Resolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

Recommended:

OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 4700

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 4700 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Resolution: 1920 x 1080 minimum display resolution

What can fans expect from the Diablo Immortal PC beta?

Diablo Immortal will aim to create the same reputation that previous games in the series have managed to create. Games like Diablo 3 are fan favorites, with many playing the game to this very day. Diablo Immortal will consist of many popular features and lore that were part of those games.

For starters, players will choose from six different classes. They will have the option to play with strangers and friends while doing quests. There will be plenty of epic loot, including some of the most popular ones from the previous Diablo games.

The Diablo Immortal PC beta will allow players to play on larger screens and with physical controls. Switching between platforms is supposed to be effortless, and players can progress with the same items on their handheld devices. Blizzard has taken a step into the future with this system, and it remains to be seen how popular Diablo Immortal will be.

