The best PvP class build in Diablo Immortal

There are six classes in Diablo Immortal, but only one can arguably be built into the best PvP class.

Players can choose any class they want and make it fit their style of play. However, those who are new to Diablo Immortal may want to go with the easiest and best option.

This is where the Crusader class comes in. It is arguably the best class available in the game and can be shaped into a dominating PvP character. With the right build, its strength will be unmatched.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best PvP Crusader build in Diablo Immortal

The Crusader is a powerhouse of a class in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crusader class excels at both PvE and PVP. It has high durability, skills that grant insane buffs and boasts attacks that will take down the mightiest of foes. It is the perfect PvP class when placed with a solid squad in the Battleground.

Here are the attributes, skills and gems that should be the focus for a Crusader PvP build:

Attributes : Strength, Fortitude, Vitality

: Strength, Fortitude, Vitality Primary : Punish

: Punish Secondary : Draw and Quarter, Conjuration of Light, Holy Banner, Spinning Shield

: Draw and Quarter, Conjuration of Light, Holy Banner, Spinning Shield Gems: Everlasting Torment, Fervent Fang, Berserker's Eye, Lightning Core, Seled's Weakening, Battleguard

Strength will increase melee power, while Fortitude and Vitality will make the Crusader as durable as it can be. This grants a higher armor rating and adds more to the already large health pool.

The primary skill is Punish. It dishes out huge damage and grants the Hardened Senses buff. This increases the character's Block Chance by 30% for two seconds.

The build has plenty of secondary skills, with Draw and Quarter being the focal point. It sees the Diablo Immortal Crusader mount a war horse for five seconds, negating any movement impairment and increasing speed by 60%.

Conjuration of Light calls down a beam of holy light, granting the user and nearby allies damage immunity for three seconds. Holy Banner also helps allies with 11.2 seconds of a 100% Critical Hit increase.

The final secondary skill is Spinning Shield. The user throws a spinning shield that inflicts damage on anyone in its path. When the shield returns, enemies in the path are pulled closer and receive additional damage.

Several Gems will be put to use with this class. Here is each one and the effect it grants to the Crusader in Diablo Immortal:

Everlasting Torment : Critical hits inflict agony and deal 30% more base damage plus 122 damage every second for six seconds. Every nearby enemy inflicted with agony boosts the user's attack speed by 6%.

: Critical hits inflict agony and deal 30% more base damage plus 122 damage every second for six seconds. Every nearby enemy inflicted with agony boosts the user's attack speed by 6%. Fervent Fang : Every time the user damages an enemy, the damage it takes is increased by 2.4% and can stack up to 10 times for a total of 24%.

: Every time the user damages an enemy, the damage it takes is increased by 2.4% and can stack up to 10 times for a total of 24%. Berserker's Eye : All damage dealt is increased by 5%, with a tradeoff of damage received increased by 6%.

: All damage dealt is increased by 5%, with a tradeoff of damage received increased by 6%. Lightning Core : Primary attacks and movement abilities charge up electricity. Once fully charged, the primary attack unleashes a chain of lightning that does 280% base damage plus 1134 damage while also increasing all damage dealt by 12% for three seconds.

: Primary attacks and movement abilities charge up electricity. Once fully charged, the primary attack unleashes a chain of lightning that does 280% base damage plus 1134 damage while also increasing all damage dealt by 12% for three seconds. Seled's Weakening : After killing an Elite enemy, a 6% buff to damage is given for 60 seconds. All damage dealt during this time to Elites receive an additional 1% increase.

: After killing an Elite enemy, a 6% buff to damage is given for 60 seconds. All damage dealt during this time to Elites receive an additional 1% increase. Battleguard: Base attributes on all equipped items will increase by 1.5x. All incoming melee damage is lowered by 24% and ranged damage from three yards out drops by 18%.

All of these aspects make for a damage-dealing class that can take hit after hit in Diablo Immortal.

This Crusader build is capable of incredible offensive and defensive strategies that will make it hard to defeat in PvP battles.

