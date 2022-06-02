Diablo Immortal performance guide: How to fix frame rate drops and game crashes?

Contrary to the original decision, Blizzard has made Diablo Immortal available for mobiles and PCs. Players will be able to enjoy the next chapter in the series, and it has been a long time coming for many loyal fans.

The game brings cross-play and cross-save, allowing players to switch between different devices seamlessly. However, there have been some players who are suffering from low frames and crashes on both platforms. Thankfully, players can take some easy steps to reduce the problem.

Fans have been asking for Diablo IV for a long time, and they have something to enjoy as they wait. Diablo Immortal is the latest release and a healthy addition to one of the most popular franchises in gaming.

The latest release is also completely free-to-play, allowing players to enjoy the entirety of the base game. Moreover, players can engage in different activities to hunt for valuable gear to strengthen their characters.

There are some easy steps Diablo Immortal players can take to reduce the problem of crashes and lower frames

The system requirements are the most important thing for a Diablo Immortal player. While the game is downloadable on certain systems, it might still refuse to run well. Here are the official settings as per the Blizzard website:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850, or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Disk Space Requirement: 24GB

Recommended

Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel® Core i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Android

Operating System: Android OS 5.0

CPU: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

GPU: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

Disk Space Requirement: 2.4GB (with a patch of an additional 10GB)

iOS

Operating System: iOS 11

Hardware: iPhone 6s

Disk Space Requirement: 3.3GB (with a patch of an additional 9.5GB)

Once this information is known, here are some common things that Diablo Immortal players should do to reduce the incidence of frame drops and crashes:

Run the game on 30 FPS. The maximum a player can choose to run the game is 60 FPS, but their system might not be up to it. This will cause a sudden loss in frames and could reduce crashes worse. Capping the maximum frames could prevent this problem in the first place.

There's an indicator in the settings screen that monitors the device load. Keeping it at medium at best is a safe bet. This will also help prevent other issues like device heating up.

For Android and iOS, the local data could also be corrupted if a part of the in-game download gets interrupted. Clearing the cache data of Diablo Immortal could resolve this problem. A note of caution as players will have to redownload large batches of data once again.

Players should also ensure that their graphics card is updated to the latest updates, or there could be a problem related to this.

Ensure that the game is updated to the latest client as anything else could also lead to problems.

These are some easy solutions that Diablo Immortal players can follow to have a smooth gaming experience. If there are still problems in the game, it could be an issue on the client-side. In this case, they will have to wait for a patch or two for things to be solved.

