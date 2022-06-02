What are the best settings to get high FPS in Diablo Immortal on PC and mobile?

Blizzard decided to release Diablo Immortal a day before the stipulated date. As of yesterday, players all over the planet have been able to enjoy the latest addition to the series. Unlike previous releases, Immortal is a free-to-play title available on both PC and mobile.

Given the nature of the ARPG, players need to ensure that the game is running as smoothly as possible. Without a sufficient number of high FPS, that won't happen.

Diablo Immortal was originally designed to be a mobile game and was announced a long time back. Blizzard, however, has since changed its strategy, and the game has been made available on PC as well. Players can enjoy cross-save and crossplay to play it at home or on the move.

While the game is available on PC, this article will focus a bit more on the mobile version.

Ensuring high FPS in Diablo Immortal isn't very difficult and the game provides a vast array of options

The hardest task for Diablo Immortal's graphics is getting great frame rates on mobile devices. This occurs due to the relatively weaker hardware of handheld devices compared to PCs. Thankfully, there are plenty of options in Diablo Immortal that players can tweak to make the game run better.

The game comes in 30 and 60 FPS options when it comes to fram rates. The latter will, of course, provide a smoother experience, but older devices might not be able to maintain it consistently. Any FPS drop will result in stuttering and poor performances.

In Image Accuracy, going with 'High' is the best option as 'Ultra' results in tearing issues even on relatively higher-end devices. Image Sharpening should be kept off as well to reduce the load.

Under Graphics Settings, Fog and Shadows should be kept low. This is due to the number of resources each element pulls, which can cause serious drops in frames.

Post-processing should be turned off unless the device is capable enough, and anti-aliasing should be either turned off or kept at low.

Environmental details can be kept at a medium.

Monster Effects can be kept at medium, but depending on the gameplay, it can vary. There will be levels where there could be a large swarm of enemies or too much happening on the screen. If there's a frame drop in such cases, keeping it low is recommended.

The remaining options should be turned off to reduce the ultimate load on the system.

A good feature that Diablo Immortal has is the presence of the 'Device Load' bar at the bottom of the settings. This bar indicates the device's capacity it will run on and determines what kind of impact the current settings have.

While the bar is just a guide, it's safe to keep it filled halfway to prevent frame drops and stutters. Going higher than that to prioritize graphics over gameplay can be detrimental.

It should also be noted that these settings have been suggested based on the average hardware available. Superior gaming rigs and mobiles will be able to run Diablo Immortal on much higher settings. In such cases, players are advised to tweak the settings to find the sweet spot for their machines.

Diablo Immortal is an innovative take on the previous games of the series. The free-to-play title allows players to do plenty of activities alone and with friends. Different bosses present who need to be defeated to find new rewards.

There are also iconic gear sets from games like Diablo III that players will be able to find and use with their characters. It remains to be seen how the game will fare in the long run.

