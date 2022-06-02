7 best graphics cards for Forza Horizon 5 (2022)

Forza Horizon 5 is the newest game in the series. It is a racing game developed by Playground Games exclusively for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game is really popular due to its refined mechanics, larger map, and true-to-life graphics. It can be downloaded at no additional cost, given that you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The game is well optimized for its PC counterparts. This opens up possibilities for running it well with numerous graphics cards in the budget segment.

The following are the best graphics cards for running Forza Horizon 5. This list follows no set order and features graphics cards in a diverse range.

Graphics cards that are best suited for Forza Horizon 5

1) AMD RX 6900 XT

AMD's RX 6900 XT is a direct competition to Nvidia's RTX 3080. It is AMD's flagship GPU. For Forza Horizon specifically, AMD outperforms Nvidia with higher FPS at nearly all resolution scales. So if you want the highest FPS inside the game, get the AMD RX 6900 XT.

Do note that Nvidia is far superior to AMD in terms of general benchmarking. Base your decision accordingly to your needs.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti is a top-tier graphics card that is presently the most consumer-oriented card. In terms of overall value, 3080 Ti is insanely difficult to match. It provides an incredible performance inside of Forza Horizon 5. The game can be easily played in Ultra graphics settings at 4K resolution.

Nvidia also brings forth features like ShadowPlay and Nvidia Broadcast, making recording the graphical prowess easily accessible.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is the budget-oriented graphics card for the 30 series. The graphics card is intended for 1080/1440P gaming for most modern titles. You should get this graphics card for Forza Horizon 5 if you want to game it at 1080P in Ultra settings. Our analysis states that Ultra settings usually demand at least 6 GB of VRAM, which the RTX 3060 Ti clearly fulfills.

4) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super

Playing Forza Horizon 5 at 1080p resolution is not very demanding. If you don't want to invest heavily in GPU and still have a great experience playing the game, a budget graphics card like the 1650 Super is all you need.

You may need to remember that this graphics card has 4 GB of VRAM, which is fine for playing the game in high settings. However, you may notice frame drops and stutters when turning the settings up to Ultra. In our experience, the difference is very minimal between the two graphical settings. This makes the GTX 1650 Super a solid budget contender for playing Forza Horizon 5.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a graphics card intended for 1440P or UHD resolution. This graphics card can even game at 4K resolution in some games, but you will notice significant frame drops in graphically intensive games like Forza Horizon 5.

For 1440P, the RTX 3070 Ti is undoubtedly the best value proposition. It runs most AAA games smoothly at around 90-100 FPS in 1440P resolution and Ultra settings.

6) Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

If you are not budget-constrained and want the best graphics card available, get the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti. There is currently no graphics card in the market that can top the raw power it delivers.

While RTX 3080 Ti can game at 4K resolution, it fails to run at a consistent 60 FPS in the highest graphical settings. The Nvidia RTX 3090Ti outright eliminates any compromises. It can run the game at 4K resolution and Ultra settings while maintaining 75-85 FPS.

7) RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 is the entry-level graphics card in the RTX 30 series of graphics cards by Nvidia. It delivers excellent performance, so you can expect around 80 FPS at 1080p resolution while staying at high graphical settings.

We recommend staying in the high settings for RTX 3050, as turning it up to Ultra takes a massive chunk of FPS away.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

