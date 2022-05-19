5 best budget graphic cards for GTA 5 in 2022

GTA 5 was released on PC in 2015, over seven years ago, but it is still popular enough for people to play it every day. The online part of the game has been getting regular updates and free DLCs over the years to keep the player base content and busy.

The game is highly optimized and does not require the best components to run at a high frame rate.

Today's titles have great optimization so that gamers with budget graphic cards in their PC builds can run them without any hassle. Games will not be able to run in the highest settings or have the fastest frame rates while using budget graphic cards, but they will be manageable while also saving money.

Top budget graphic cards to run GTA 5 today

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

A budget card only suitable for 1080p gaming (Image via AMD)

RDNA cores 1024 Base Clock / Boost Clock 2310 - 2815 MHz Memory 4GB GDDR6 @ 143.9 GB/s TFLOPs 11.53

The cheapest card this year has weak specifications and is only good enough to play games at 1080p in medium to high settings. AMD has removed many features to make it affordable but hasn't necessarily improved performance over its predecessors.

Low memory does not allow the latest games to be played in higher resolution or the highest settings, but the plus point is that it is a power-friendly card.

Since GTA 5 is an older game, it will be able to run in medium settings at reasonable frame rates. The official price of this GPU is $199, but the Gigabyte version of the card is on sale for $229 on Newegg.

2) AMD Radeon RX 580

The Radeon RX 580 is a five-year-old card viable even today (Image via AMD)

RDNA cores 2304 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1257 - 1340 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR5 @ 768 GB/s TFLOPs 6.175

The AMD Radeon RX 580 was released in 2017 and is still viable today due to its strong performance at a low price. Though it is only suitable for 1080p gaming, GTA 5 can run at 1440p if paired with good components.

Since it is an older GPU, it will not be future-proof as newer games will continue to have higher minimum required specifications, but it is a solid choice for today's games.

The official price of this GPU is $229, but it will be hard to get at MSRP today.

3) Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 has great RTX performance (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 2560 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1552 - 1777 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 @ 224 GB/s TFLOPs 9.098

The latest card in the 3000 series by Nvidia is an affordable GPU with a decent 1080p performance. It also supports RTX, which runs surprisingly well in titles that support it, making this card worth its price.

GTA 5 will be able to run in the highest settings in 1080p at high frame rates when paired with solid components. There is an RTX 3050 Ti as well, but it does not sell individually and only in laptops.

The official price of this GPU is $249, but it will be hard to find it at that price point. The ASUS version of this card is on sale for $329 on Newegg.

4) AMD Radeon RX 5700

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 offers 2 GB more VRAM than its competitor, RTX 2060, at the same price point (Image via AMD)

RDNA cores 2304 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1465 - 1725 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 @ 448 GB/s TFLOPs 15.90

It is a GPU for 1440p gaming at a bargain, with excellent performance in many games, which gives this card the best price-to-performance ratio. It offers 2 GB more VRAM than its competitor, RTX 2060, at the same price point.

The AMD software that comes with this GPU offers plenty of features like image-quality boosting FidelityFX and image upscaling technology called CAS that does not take much of a hit in performance.

Grand Theft Auto 5 will run smoothly even at 1440p in the highest settings. The official price of this graphics card is $349.

5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super is a strong budget GPU (Image via Nvidia)

CUDA cores 1408 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1530 - 1785 MHz Memory 6GB GDDR6 @ 336 GB/s TFLOPs 10.05

One of the best GPUs for 1080p to 1440p gaming, when paired with a robust CPU, the GTX 1660 Super will manage to run GTA 5 in ultra settings at 1080p and medium settings at 1440p while reaching high frame rates.

This GPU is almost four years old and does not have ray-tracing, which could be a dealbreaker for some people. However, it will not be a problem for GTA 5 users as it does not support ray-tracing on PC.

The official MSRP of this GPU is $229, but the Zotac version is currently on sale for $369.99 on Amazon.

