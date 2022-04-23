7 best ways to upgrade your gaming PC in 2022

Gaming PCs can be upgraded in many effective ways, reducing load times and improving the experience massively. The best part of having a PC is that if certain parts get outdated, they can easily be replaced, and performance can be increased with no need to buy a new machine.

There are some free ways to increase performance as well. Cleaning your gaming PC is one of them - dust can affect the speed of PCs a lot more than people realize, and using simple canned air to remove dust from clogged fans can stop overheating,. Another free way to increase performance is to update all drivers and install the latest version of your Windows - checking for viruses and malware can help as well.

Best ways to upgrade a gaming PC

1) Install an SSD

Fastest SSDs for gaming (Image by Sportskeeda)

If your gaming PC runs on a mechanical hard drive, you will have a completely new experience by installing an SSD. You do not need to remove your current hard disk, just add a new SSD.

All you need to do is transfer your Windows from your hard disk to an SSD using trustworthy free software. Your PC will feel new after improvements to boot times, file transfers, and overall system responsiveness, and if you install games on the SSD, it will load quicker.

Buying a new SSD is affordable with prices coming down to $70 for 500GB of storage. Compatibility is not an issue, as all types of SSDs are compatible with modern PCs.

2) Adding more RAM

TridentZ RGB RAM (Image by TridentZ)

An affordable way to improve performance is by adding more RAM to your PC. It is the easiest and the most accessible upgrade. RAM can be upgraded in a gaming PC that is pre-built too, as it does not require much technical know-how. More RAM will allow you to have more applications open at once, and resource-hungry software will speed up and tasks like editing and gaming will be smoother.

You need to make sure that the new RAM is compatible with your motherboard and CPU. DDR4 RAM will not work on DDR3 motherboards and you need to check if you have empty slots to install RAM.

3) Get a new CPU cooler

Corsair Hydro Series H100i Pro (Image via Corsair)

A simple way to improve performance is by keeping your CPU cool, it is one of the main components in a gaming PC. The stock cooler that comes in the box with your CPU is not always the best choice for a cooler, as it can struggle to keep low temperatures under heavy load.

A high-quality third-party CPU cooler will remove performance-throttling and increase frame rates in games.

You need to make sure the CPU cooler you buy is compatible with your setup. Most coolers are compatible with CPUs, but they also need to be small enough to fit in your cabinet in place with other components.

4) Upgrade the GPU

Nvidia RTX 3080 (Image via Nvidia)

Installing a new graphics card can have the most impact on games in terms of performance. If your current GPU is outdated and struggling to keep up with the newer game's recommended requirements, an upgrade to a new GPU is a good choice.

Before installing a GPU, ensure that your PSU is strong enough to house a new graphics card, and it has the space to be added to your setup. Newer GPUs require more power and are bigger in size.

5) New peripherals

JBL and Plantronics headphones (Image by Sportskeeda)

The equipment that you use every day gets the most wear and tear, thus getting new peripherals will improve your gaming experience, not necessarily the performance of your gaming PC. Getting peripherals that are dedicated to gaming will enhance your game directly.

Upgrading peripherals does not need to be an expensive affair. Manufacturers offer quality gaming mice, headphones, and keyboards which will also make your setup look aesthetically more pleasing.

6) Get a new monitor

Alienware 25 AW2521H (Image via Alienware)

If you have a monitor that has a refresh rate of 75Hz or lower, you are missing out on a big part of the gaming experience. Getting a gaming monitor 144Hz or higher will help you look at games at their full capacity and change your experience significantly.

An upgrade to a higher resolution monitor is a good way to make your game look better and more detailed. There are great budget monitors in the market that are of high quality.

7) Upgrade your CPU and Motherboard

ASUS Z590 Motherboard (Image via ASUS)

This is the most tricky way to upgrade a gaming PC. If you're getting a new CPU, there is a high chance you'll need to get a new motherboard. Different CPUs require different sockets in the motherboard.

It is also an expensive way to upgrade your gaming PC as you need to get two components instead of one, though improvements to your performance will be huge with better frame rates in-game and applications will run faster.

Edited by Saman