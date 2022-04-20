5 best PC cabinets under $200 in 2022

A good PC cabinet is a box in which you put all your components together to make it all work, and the best PC cabinet does the same job while earning your desk look extravagant.

If you're building a gaming PC, you need to find your esthetic, which can either be minimal and low-key, or it can be shiny and loud. Many options in the market will help you personalize your build. You can always go with a pre-built PC, but what's the fun?

Before buying a PC cabinet, you need to make sure all your components are of the right size and will fit inside the case. Motherboards come in three sizes, mini-ITX, micro-ATX, and ATX, and graphics cards also come in various sizes, which will play a part in choosing a suitable case.

You need to figure out how many hard disks you need because cases have a limited number of drive bays.

Best PC cabinets under $200

1) Corsair Carbide 275R

Corsair Carbide 275R (Image via Corsair)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 10.14 KG Drive Bays 3x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 2x 120mm

The case, released in 2018, still keeps up with today's design and convenience standards. It has a minimal design with plenty of features.

Builder-friendly internal layouts, which will make installing parts easier and help you change parts without much hassle, coupled with built-in cable routing, will keep your PC looking clean. A great deal for $80.

2) NZXT H210i

NZXT H210i (Image via NZXT)

Form Factor Mini-ITX Tower Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Weight 6 KG Drive Bays 4x 2.5-inch, 1x 3.5-inch Included Fans 2x 120mm

The NZXT H210i is an excellent choice if you're going for a small form factor. It's a light case that can also support custom-loop liquid cooling. With a tempered-glass side panel, you can admire your build while waiting for your game to load.

It has two Type-C ports on the front panel, and on top of that, it comes with one RGB LED strip. This case has a bigger version, H710i, with the same features which can house ATX motherboards.

3) Cooler Master Silencio S600

Cooler Master Silencio S600 (Image via Cooler Master)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 9.7 KG Drive Bays 1x 5.25-inch, 5x 2.5-inch, 4x 3.5-inch Included Fans 2x 120mm

A PC built with this case is as minimal as it can get. The tempered-glass side panel can be replaced with a sound-dampening steel cover, making the case completely silent.

The two pre-installed fans come with rubber padding to reduce noise, and the specially designed fans offer high air pressure. This cabinet is the definition of "silent but deadly."

4) Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact

Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact (Image via Fractal Design)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 7.7 KG Drive Bays 2x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 3x 120mm

This case is cleverly designed to be compact but has the capacity of a larger case as it can house everything while having enough space to conceal extra cables.

Moreover, it provides excellent airflow with its mesh design which looks classy and can serve you for years to come.

5) Corsair Obsidian Series 4000X RGB

Corsair Obsidian Series 4000X RGB (Image via Amazon)

Form Factor Mid-Tower Motherboard Support- ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Weight 8 KG Drive Bays 2x 2.5-inch, 2x 3.5-inch Included Fans 3x 120mm RGB

This cabinet is for those who are going for a flashy look. With RGB on the front three fans, more RGB strips can be installed around this case for it to light up the whole room.

Priced at $135, its design is a unique one being minimal and flashy at once. The series has one other variant, 4000D, that has two non-RGB fans, which is also cheaper.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar