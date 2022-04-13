5 best graphic cards to play Fortnite

The Fortnite community was given a refreshing update after a no-building mode was introduced last month. This game is bringing back all the players who had left after it had gotten too repetitive years ago.

If you are one of the returning players, you need to know the best graphics card to buy to play in optimal settings and get the Victory Royale without spending your hard-earned cash on the wrong things.

Since the game is not GPU intensive, there is no need to get the best graphics card out there, as it can also run on budget laptops. Not everyone can get their hands on the best GPUs due to the exorbitant prices today caused by scalpers and shortages. Here is a list of GPUs that will smoothly run Fortnite without breaking your bank account unless you're willing to take the extra step to play the battle royale in all its glory.

Nvidia's 3000 series and AMD's 6000 series have top-notch affordable GPUs best for Fortnite

1) RTX 3050

The RTX 3050 (Image via Amazon)

With an MSRP of $249, the RTX 3050 offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio, though it may be tough to find it due to scalpers and unprecedented demand. This is Nvidia's affordable 3000 series card which supports ray tracing and DLSS, which Fortnite supports and can take advantage of.

CUDA cores 2560 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1552 - 1777 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 @ 224 GB/s TFLOPs 18.2

2) Radeon RX 6500 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (Image via Amazon)

This is another card launched at the beginning of this year that offers great performance while priced at $200. The entry-level RX 6000 series model, which replaces the RX 5500 XT, will run Fortnite without facing any problems.

RDNA 2 Cores 1024 Base Clock / Boost Clock 2310 - 2610 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 @ 144 GB/s TFLOPs 5.77

3) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

The GeForce GTX 1660 Super (Image via Amazon)

The release of this GPU devalued the existing GTX 1660 Ti as it offers about the same performance while being cheaper. This card will let you reach up to 100 FPS in the BR on low to medium settings at 1920x1080 resolution on the setup.

CUDA Cores 1408 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1530 - 1785 Memory 6 GB GDDR6 @ 336 GB/s TFLOPs 5.027

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 Ti

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Nvidia)

This is the GPU to go for if you're looking at Fortnite in epic settings at 1440p resolution, all while getting 150+ FPS. This GPU hits the sweet spot for high performance for the price of $599 while also being capable of offering 4K gaming.

The downside is that it requires a lot of power, as the minimum requirement is a 650W power supply. However, it is recommended to use a 750W one.

CUDA Cores 6144 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1575 - 1770 MHz Memory 8 GB GDDR6X @608.3 GB/s TFLOPs 21.75

5) AMD Radeon RX 570

The RX 570 (Image via Amazon)

It is a mid-range GPU that holds up three years after its release and proves to be a reliable card. It can be overclocked to RX 580 performance levels and can squeeze in more power.

Epic Games' offering can run in high-end settings at 1080p without it being too much for this card to handle.

Cores 2048 Base Clock / Boost Clock 1168 - 1244 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR5 @ 224 GB/s TFLOPs 5.1

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer