How to automatically pick up items in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal takes all of the classic dungeon crawling action from the classic PC RPG franchise and brings it to the phone. One of the most important aspects of that format is gathering loot from kills and chests, and the game has that too.

Picking up loot can take up a lot of time, and in the heat of battle, it can be hectic. Some players might prefer loot to come to them. Luckily, the new Blizzard RPG allows one to pick up whatever they encounter as soon as they're close enough to grab it.

The auto pick up function in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal features a variety of settings that can make the game easier and more fun. Once such a setting is done, players can automatically hover up any gold or items they come across to save time and effort.

The Auto Pick up setting can be found in the Settings menu of the game. Just navigate to the General section and scroll to the bottom of the options to find Auto Pick Up Items.

The setting has three possible boxes to tick, each of which is tied to a rarity of items that players can get. Gold will be picked up automatically by default, but they will need to choose which items will be added to the inventory.

Normal, Magic, and Rare are the three ranks of items available to players in the current game. Turning on all three will ensure that everything they come across gets sucked into the inventory. Depending on their current level, any of these could be useful.

Using auto pick up items in Diablo Immortal

Though it may seem smart to collect every item that players come across, it can be a bit annoying. As they progress through Diablo Immortal, each level will have a different effect.

At the beginning of the game, it is absolutely necessary to have the Magic and Rare auto pick up on. Players can miss a great piece of gear in the chaos of combat and that can be devastating.

The Normal pick ups are fine in the early stages of the game, but later on, they'll become less viable. In the latter stages, enemies will constantly drop Normal items. This can flood the inventory and leave it an overcrowded mess.

Players can probably only rely on the Rare item pick up when they've reached the higher levels. Doing so will keep the inventory much lighter and better organized, while never missing a good item.

Later updates could add more levels of rarity and more powerful items. This will probably require higher levels of pick up. The game features this helpful setting and it's especially important for mobile users.

Diablo Immortal players have a variety of options that they can use to make the game easier and more fun. The auto pick up option is in the general settings menu, and it will drastically speed up the game.

