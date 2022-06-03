How to get the Boon of Plenty in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal players can purchase the Boon of Plenty to obtain some extra in-game rewards.

The mobile-centric title by Blizzard Entertainment has its fair share of microtransactions, including a Battle Pass. The Boon of Plenty takes things a bit further by providing guaranteed rewards that don't need to be worked for.

Players can simply load into the game, head to the Services section of the Shop menu, and purchase the Boon of Plenty. Daily rewards and immediate rewards will then be granted.

How to buy the Boon of Plenty in Diablo Immortal

Players can purchase the Boon of Plenty in-game (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Buying the Boon of Plenty is easy. Here are the steps to follow in order to purchase it:

Launch Diablo Immortal

Login

Tap on the three bars at the top right

Select the Shop menu

Choose to open the Services tab

In the bottom right, tap on Boon of Plenty

Tap the purchase amount near the bottom center of the screen

Input payment information and confirm the purchase

The Boon of Plenty in Diablo Immortal has received a price increase and some slight changes following the closed beta period of the game. A thirty-day cycle of the feature costs $9.99.

What comes with the Boon of Plenty

Daily rewards are given with the Boon of Plenty, along with a special reward each time players log in for five days. Aside from that, here is what players get when they buy the bundle:

Eternal Orbs

Six additional rows of inventory space

Market access from anywhere in the game with a specific inventory item that is given

Access to four extra Market trade slots

Eternal Orbs are the game's currency, and a certain amount will be gifted as either daily rewards or with each Boon of Plenty purchase. Players can purchase up to three instances at a time, spanning a total of 90 days.

If the total number of days left on the Boon of Plenty exceeds 60, players will not be able to purchase any more of the item. Once it goes under 60, they can buy one more to extend it to the full 90-day timeframe.

The daily rewards are only granted when a player logs into the game each day. They must load Diablo Immortal and manually claim the rewards; otherwise, they will be lost.

What are Eternal Orbs used for?

Eternal Orbs are used to make in-game purchases (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important part of the Boon of Plenty is the acquisition of Eternal Orbs and various crests as rewards. Eternal Orbs can be used to purchase in-game items, and crests are used to modify Elder Rifts.

Here is everything that Eternal Orbs can be used to purchase in Diablo Immortal:

Rare Crest for 30 Eternal Orbs

Legendary Crest for 160 Eternal Orbs

Reforge Stone of player's choice for 100 Eternal Orbs

Dawning Echos with a TBD price

Battle Pass tiers for 150 Eternal Orbs each

Crests and Battle Pass tiers will see the majority of Eternal Orb usage. The crests offer a chance and, at times, guarantee that players will receive a Legendary gem at the end of their Elder Rift playthrough.

